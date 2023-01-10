GM Voluntarily Recalls GMC Hummer EV For Battery Connector Concern – InsideEVs

Sometimes, dealers recall a vehicle without any involvement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to a recent report by GM Authority, that seems to be the case with the GMC Hummer EV, and the publication actually isn’t calling it a recall, but rather, a “Customer Satisfaction Program.”

While it may seem as though there has been a growing number of EV recalls of late, that’s not necessarily the case. There is a growing number of electric cars and SUVs on the road, many of which are brand-new first-generation vehicles. As automakers bring new cars to market, it’s not uncommon for there to be some issues. This may be especially true when and if those specific issues are related to new powertrain components or related parts.

At any rate, the GMC Hummer EV “recall” involves only certain models’ high-voltage battery pack connectors. General Motors explains that the connector has the potential to corrode and eventually let water enter the battery pack itself. If there’s a concern with the high-voltage battery pack connector, a warning light may appear on the electric pickup truck’s driver information display. GM Authority points out that GM didn’t mention any notable hazards associated with the issue, aside from the fact that the battery pack could become damaged.

The automaker already has a fix for the recall sorted out. Certified service technicians will apply more AC Delco RTV Engine Sealant to the Hummer EV’s high-voltage battery connector. Apparently, this should be enough to prevent potential corrosion and keep water from leaking into the battery pack.

Approximately 424 EVs are expected to be impacted by the high-voltage battery connector issue. In addition to the 2022 Hummer EV, GM’s BrightDrop EV600 is also impacted.

Owners of potentially impacted vehicles will be notified directly by GM. They will have to make an appointment at a local dealer to have the fix implemented. If you own a Hummer EV or BrigthDRop EV600 and you’re concerned that your vehicle is affected, contact GM directly at its customer service line: 1-800-462-8782. The Customer Satisfaction Program Number is N222362090.

Source: GM Authority

