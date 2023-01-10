BTC Jumps Back Above $17,000, FLR Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned Once Shibarium Launches: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day.

Good news for investors owning the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin : it managed to surpass the $17,000 level once again. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $17,245, according to CoinMarketCap data, which is more than 4% higher than its 2023 low of $16,496 registered on Jan. 1. The Bitcoin price surge occurred amid the cryptocurrency crisis exacerbated by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group. U.S. authorities are currently looking into the cryptocurrency giant, and in particular, into DCG’s internal transfers. For now, the authorities are yet to bring an indictment against Silbert’s crypto empire.

According to a recent tweet by @ShibaInuHodler Twitter user, a “SHIB, BONE and ETH whale” with almost 384,000 followers, the Shibarium launch will play an essential role in burning Shiba Inu tokens. In his post, the whale stated that once the long-anticipated Layer 2 solution kicks off, trillions of these meme coins will be removed from circulation. Meanwhile, per data provided by Shibburn, a total of 516 million SHIB were destroyed over the past week. It took the SHIB Army 50 transactions to achieve such a result.

Yesterday, on Jan. 9, the Flare Network conducted the long-awaited airdrop of its native coin, FLR. The airdrop was supported by major crypto exchanges, including Binance. FLR tokens were distributed among XRP holders. According to the project, the initial airdrop represented 15% of the entire fund size, and the remaining 85% will be used in accordance with the prior FLR Foundation proposal. Thus, for each XRP held until the snapshot, XRP holders received about 0.15 FLR.

Michelle Nightengale, CEO of Global Institute of Wellness Entrepreneurs, has asked on her Twitter account if anyone knows what can realistically happen if Judge Torres deems XRP to be a security. Nightengale tagged several Twitter users, including attorney Jeremy Hogan , founder of CryptoLaw John Deaton and lawyer James Filan. Hogan replied to the tweet, saying that in case Ripple loses against the SEC and XRP is classified as a security, the token would likely lose 25% of its utility, since the U.S. provides 25% of global economic activity.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



