Polygon Sees Impressive User Numbers on Back of Trump NFT Drop – BSC NEWS

The popularity of The Don is even capable of pumping numbers on the Polygon network.

Over 332,000 users traded or minted NFTs on Polygon in the past week of December 12. With the successful Trump NFT release, the blockchain continues to prove itself as a home for popular NFT projects.

The number of users trading and minting NFTs on the Polygon network surged with the popularity of the ex-US President’s NFT release.

332,000+ users minted or traded NFTs on #Polygon last week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ISpIInCZfj

The short tweet thread from Nansen also included data showing the most expensive NFT purchases of the past week. The top purchases were clearly the NFT from Donald Trump, with the highest buy from user @DeFi_Brian going for the equivalent of over $22,000 USD.

The most expensive purchases (24H) are mostly Trump trading cards 👀

Source: https://t.co/D6kcASzoAr pic.twitter.com/EKuCyf6EKP

The Trump NFT release notably spiked activity on the chain as well. There was a major spike in activity around Dec. 18 with the NFT release, where over 1,000 transactions were occurring per hour, presumably NFTs most of them.

The scaling blockchain proved vulnerable to the enduring celebrity and popularity of ex-US President Donald Trump. The Polygon Network has also secured partnerships with Instagram (Meta), DraftKings, Starbucks, and other major corporations to support NFTs.

The Trump NFTs were unable to pump the overall price of MATIC. The coin price is down 12.6% in the last week to $0.780652, according to CoinGecko.

Polygon (formerly known as MATIC) is an Ethereum-based scaling solution network that tackles the fundamental high gas fee and congestion issues of the Ethereum blockchain. The effectiveness of Polygon as an alternative to generic Ethereum has seen existing projects such as Aave, Curve adopting its chain.

Recently, the platform announced the launch of the Polygon SDK. The SDK will be the framework developers will use to build decentralized applications (DApps) on the network.

PancakeSwap now accounts for more than 50% of the TVL on the growing Aptos chain, mirroring its status as the dominant DEX on BNB Chain.

The chefs have done it again. PancakeSwap has broken the 50% barrier in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Aptos blockchain, meaning the majority of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) funds are on the platform.

PancakeSwap is not only the dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on both BNB Chain and Aptos, but it is head-and-shoulders above competing DeFi Decentralized Applications (Dapps) on those chains. The DEX marked its Aptos achievement with a celebratory Tweet.

📈 We've reached new heights as we've achieved over 50% dominance on @Aptos_Network.

🤝It's a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, as well as the community's support. pic.twitter.com/xdSv2cSzeC

According to DefiLlama, PancakeSwap has captured 53% of TVL on Aptos and 44% on BNB Chain — with those figures rising if you exclude liquid staking numbers.

The DEX has $29.5 million in TVL on Aptos and $2.3 billion on BNB Chain — in each case, nearly three times the TVL amount of the next-ranked Dapp.

While overall TVL on BNB Chain has essentially flatlined since Summer 2022, the TVL on Aptos has steadily increased since the chain launched in October.

However, PancakeSwap is still taking tiny nibbles out of the biggest flapjack of them all, Ethereum, with $12.6 million out of the chain’s total TVL of $48.7 billion (approximately 2.5%).

Like a prison cafeteria, major DEXes are eyeing their rivals’ plates on other blockchains, with Ethereum’s UniSwap considering taking a bite out of BNB Chain and Avalanche’s Trader Joe having a BNB Chain “table for two” reserved for its DEX and NFT Marketplace.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

Aptos is a new, independent project focused on delivering the safest and most production-ready Layer 1 blockchain in the world. The team includes the original creators, researchers, designers, and builders of Diem, the blockchain that was first built to serve this purpose.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

The partnership between Baby Doge Coin and TEN Finance will offer users new farming options with $TENFI rewards, plus the chance to get a free NFT.

Baby Doge Coin and TEN Finance are teaming up to offer their users more ways to farm their tokens and earn rewards.

Through the collaboration, TEN Finance will host seven new auto-compounding vaults with rewards given in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol’s TENFI token. The vaults go live Jan. 12, the same day Baby Doge and TEN Finance are hosting a Twitter Spaces AMA.

Baby Doge Vaults live this Thursday, Jan 12th! https://t.co/Rt412b79Wf

According to a Medium post, the seven vaults include six existing Baby Doge Swap Farms, and one new TENFI/BUSD farm. The LP pairs include:

Additionally, starting Jan. 10, users can claim a free mint Non-Fungible Token (NFT), marking the partnership between Baby Doge and TEN Finance.

Baby Doge Swap is the acclaimed “son” of the popular meme token, DOGE. Baby Doge Swap started out as Baby Doge Coin and is a hyper-deflationary system that progressively increases its scarcity and increases its liquidity. The project is now a fully Decentralized Exchange with swaps, liquidity pools, yield farming, and more. Baby Doge considers its primary utility as building a fun meme community to spread awareness of animal adoption.

Ten Finance is a yield aggregator/optimizer that makes staking and yield farming easy with the most liquid BNB Chain liquidity pools available. The protocol ensures that users are exposed to the most robust yield farming environment on the DeFi market while providing security, sustainability, longevity, and simplicity. In short, Ten Finance is simplified decentralized finance.

ByBit will give BNB Chain users access to knowledge on new projects from both Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Bybit has announced it will launch its first Initial Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Offering (IDO) on BNB Chain for Web3Camp.

The IDO will run for a week between January 11-18 on Bybit’s new Bystarter platform, according to a PR shared with BSC News. The IDO will give users first access to the new Web3 and blockchain knowledge transfer project from Bybit. Web3Camp will bring users up-and-coming projects to learn about on both Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Web3Camp will be available through a mobile app with a non-custodial wallet feature. The mobile app will feature a suite of Web3 integrations facilitated through smart contracts and connections to the world’s third-most-visited cryptocurrency exchange.

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

The recent Forbes report challenges much of Binance's financial disclosures but fails to put it into perspective within the industry.

Binance is underperforming and hemorrhaging assets, according to a recent report from Forbes Data and Analytics staff. The report goes in-depth into Binance’s finance on everything from BUSD stablecoin activity to the overall health of Binance’s BNB token.

The last two months have not been very kind to Binance. The exchange has reportedly lost upwards of $12 billion in the last sixty days, with over $360 million coming on Friday, January 6 alone. The January 9 report from Javier Paz, Director of Data and Analytics at Forbes, strives to disprove some of the recent public remarks from Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, about the financials of the world’s largest exchange.

Paz also digs into the recent controversies surrounding Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves and questions the validity of some of the holdings with the exchange’s portfolio. The report even challenges the accuracy of source material within the financial reserve listing pages on CoinMarketCap.

There is no denying that Binance has seen a shrink in its over holdings––as nearly every crypto company has during the recent bear market. Paz admits in his piece that “the argument can be made that the asset declines Binance is experiencing are similar to those at most exchanges,” while also pointing out in an earlier paragraph that the crypto industry overall lost 56% of its value in 2022.

A comparison of Binance’s numbers to itself will reveal an overall subtraction but fails to recognize the overwhelming success of Binance in comparison to its peers.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

After launching a Chinese currency pegged stablecoin in December, Sun doubles down on China plans.

The Tron Network has set its eyes East. Founder, Justin Sun, has reiterated Tron’s quest to corner the Chinese market. Sun has stated he is “doubling down” on his comprehensive strategy in the world’s second-largest economy.

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to continue our focus on investing in China 🇨🇳 and doubling down on our all-in-China strategy.

Sun took to Twitter on January 9 in a three-part thread explaining that he views China as a country of opportunity in the Post-Covid world. The incredible economic chances available in the country following the pandemic cannot be overlooked as it offers “endless opportunity for growth and innovation.”

…but also allow us to be at the forefront of the latest developments and trends. We are committed to being a long-term partner in China's success and look forward to continuing to build strong relationships and partnerships in the country.

Tron Network had a strong year in 2022, launching an offshore Chinese currency-pegged stablecoin TCNH in December 2022 to cap off the year.

The network is looking to grow its influence in the industry through investments in China while Sun also expects the Chinese government to eventually ease its policy on crypto. When it does, Sun wants to be ready.

Tron is an open-source blockchain-based decentralized digital platform with its own cryptocurrency, called Tronix or TRX. Established in 2014 by Justin Sun and founded in 2017 by a Singapore non-profit organization, Tron Foundation aims to host a global entertainment system for the cost-effective sharing of digital content.

