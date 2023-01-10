Web3 Watch: Twitter's Potential Crypto Wallet, and a Royalty … – Blockworks

Web3 Watch: Twitter’s Potential Crypto Wallet, and a Royalty-optional LooksRare

LooksRare becomes the latest NFT marketplace to eliminate creator royalties

Twitter’s Elon Musk | Source: Shutterstock

share

Newsletter

Blockworks Daily

upcoming event

Permissionless 2023

Austin, Texas

MON – WED, SEPT. 11 – 13, 2023

Permissionless is the brainchild of Blockworks and Bankless. Over 5,500 people attended the inaugural event in 2022, making Permissionless the world’s largest DeFi conference. What sets Permissionless apart? It’s a crypto native’s paradise, crafted specifically for both builders and investors who […]

learn more

recent research

Research

Trader Joe launched Liquidity Book, a new AMM model to improve Uniswap V3’s concentrated liquidity model. The model introduces a variable fee that compensates for periods of high volatility and mimics the spread of a CLOB.

by Ren Yu Kong

/

5 days ago

Breaking headlines across our core coverage categories.

Regulation

The US financial regulator is going after Eisenberg for his alleged participation in a $100M hack on DeFi platform Mango Markets

Regulation

Tornado Cash’s inflows fell 68% in the 30 days after sanctions, while average monthly inflows into Russia-based Garantex following its sanctioned designation more than doubled

Asset Management

News analysis: Takeover attempts of Grayscale’s embattled bitcoin trust are mounting, but what’re the odds?

MarketsMetaverse

Even after its two most valuable NFT projects, DeGods and y00ts, announced plans to move to Ethereum and Polygon, respectively, Solana saw its NFT sales grow by nearly 30% last week

Regulation

FTX has failed to provide complete financial disclosures regarding the entities it intends to sell, a US bankruptcy trustee said

Markets

US equities and a bitcoin are testing the top of their medium-term range as traders hope for a ‘soft landing’

newsletter

Blockworks Daily Newsletter

Get the daily newsletter that helps thousands of investors understand the markets.

blockworks research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

Blockworks Advisors LLC

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

source