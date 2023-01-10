EX Sports, Binance NFT to launch unique Urbanball NFT collection – Gulf Business

Get daily business news from the region delivered straight to your inbox

The ‘Mystery Box Collection’ is scheduled to go live at 3pm on May 3, 2022

Dubai-based sports fan engagement platform, EX Sports is launching a unique Urbanball NFT collection on Binance NFT.

Urbanball will feature global street football players and be the world’s first play-to-earn street football mobile game, built on BNB Chain.

Scheduled to go live at 3pm (GST) on May 3, this NFT “Mystery Box collection” will be the first of many leading up to the initial game offering of Urbanball in December. The Urbanball NFTs will be a requirement to play the game, Gulf Business has learnt.

The Urbanball NFTs consist of Character and Skill cards required to play the game. While Character cards are based on real-life streel football players, Skill cards consist of different football techniques used to enhance the performance of characters in the game.

Each drop will contain new characters based on high performers such as Adonias Fonseca, Mehdi Amri, and Radheya Marca, who combined have over five million social media followers. The tournaments will offer talents the opportunity to feature in the game, whether they are in the favelas of Brazil, slums of Malaysia or Paris’ urban jungle.

This first-of-its-kind concept is led by 2x world freestyle football champion Sean Garnier. Garnier has over 19 million social media followers and over two billion video views. He teamed up with EX Sports to give real-life athletes increased exposure and new potential revenue through innovative NFTs that can be used in future games.

EX Sports and Garnier pre-launched the world’s freestyle football NFTs at Gitex 2021, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Alongside the NFT pre-launch, EX Sports recently hosted a three-day tournament in partnership with Dubai Tourism and Redbull, in which five of the world’s best street football stars competed and demonstrated their abilities. Each of the talents was selected and flown into Dubai from a different nation, and many will be a part of Binance NFT’s debut NFT drop, allowing them to earn royalties through NFTs.

Meanwhile, the collaboration between Binance NFT and EX Sports developed because both recognise the potential to nurture upcoming talent while supporting the growth of niche sports.

