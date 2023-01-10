Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 are Samsung's latest phones to get … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Two days ago, Samsung started rolling out the December 2022 security update to its smartphones. The Galaxy A90, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have received the new security patch. Now, it’s time for Samsung’s third-generation foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, to get the new update.

The latest software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with firmware version F711BXXS3DVKB, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting the update with firmware version F926BXXS2DVKB. The new security patch is currently rolling out in Europe, and we expect it to expand to other regions across the world in the next few days.

If you are a Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3 owner in Europe, you can now install the new security patch on your phone. To do that, you need to navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

Samsung recently released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The devices debuted last year with Android 12 onboard. They will get two more Android OS updates in the future and are in Samsung’s monthly security update bulletin.

