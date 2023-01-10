Windows 11 August update KB5016629 brings new focus assist, Update features & many fixes. Download link – WinCentral

Microsoft has now released the Windows 11 August update KB5016629 (Build 22000.856) to all devices running Windows 11. The update KB5016629 brings new Focus assist feature, OOBE update option and restores functionality for some Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios.

The new Focus assist feature provides the ability to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on. The new OOBE update feature provides the option for eligible devices to update to a newer Windows 11 version during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) at the time of first sign in.

The update KB5016629 (Build 22000.856) also restores functionality for Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios that are affected by the security mitigation for hardware reuse. This update removes the one-time use restriction for self-deploying mode (SDM) and pre-provisioning (PP).

There are many improvements and fixes for Windows 11 issues including fixes for File explorer, search and many other issues. Here is the full changelog of update KB5016629 in terms of new features, fixes and improvements.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Download link:

You can download and manually install Windows 11 update KB5016629 by clicking here. If you need help in understanding how to install these updates manually on your PC, you can refer to our step by step noob-friendly tutorial.

