Twitter brings back suspended NFTs accounts as Solana threatens to pause ad spend – Cointelegraph

No official explanation was given as to why the accounts were suspended in the first place.

Early Wednesday, Twitter suspended access to nine accounts associated with promoting nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. The move comes just ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the y00ts NFT collection, a follow-up to DeGods, the most popular NFT collection on Solana, this Friday. Shortly after the suspension, Austin Federa, head of communications at the Solana Foundation, stated:

The said accounts have been reinstated and are accessible as of 12:00 pm EST. No official explanation was given as to why the accounts were suspended in the first place, or why they were reinstated shortly afterward. One user, DeGods founder @frankdegods, started a campaign for the restoration of the previously suspended accounts, whic garnered over 20,700 likes for a single post. Federa also commented:

DeGods consist of 10,000 “virtual god” collectibles with creative outfits. Currently, the floor price of the collection is 519 SOL. The project is known for its infamous “bitch tax,” which is a 33.3% tariff charged to all NFT collectibles sold below the advertised floor price. The collection recently surpassed 1 million SOL in trading volume. Its founders claim that there is a DeGod collectible owner in every single country except North Korea.

Hey @Twitter, bring back @y00tlist – I’ve paused all Foundation adspend until they’re back

