Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina? – Yahoo Finance

Some South Carolinians will get a nice holiday boost this year in the form of an $800 rebate payment. The payments are currently being issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
In an announcement this week, the agency said it is sending the payments to eligible taxpayers who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return (SC1040) by Oct. 17, 2022. Rebates are being issued by direct deposit or mailed paper checks.
If you filed your return by Oct. 17, you can check the status of your rebate online by visiting the MyDORWAY site and either logging in with your account information or signing up for an account. You will need to provide your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number as well as the amount shown on line 10 of your 2021 return.
Your rebate amount is calculated according to your tax liability, up to $800 maximum. Those who filed their returns by Oct. 17 should receive their rebates by the end of the year.
If you haven’t filed your return, you can still do so and qualify for the $800 rebate. For those who file their returns from Oct. 18, 2022 through Feb. 15, 2023, rebates will be issued in March 2023.
If you received your 2021 refund by direct deposit, the SCDOR will use the same bank account to issue your rebate by direct deposit unless you notified the agency of a change in banking information by Nov. 1, 2022.
Paper checks will be issued in the following cases:
You notified the SCDOR of a change in banking information by Nov. 1.
You received your 2021 refund by debit card or paper check.
You received your 2021 refund by direct deposit to a prepaid or pay-as-you-go debit card.
You had a balance due and did not receive a refund.
You received your 2021 refund using a tax preparer’s account.
Qualifying taxpayers whose mailing addresses or banking information have not changed since they filed their 2021 South Carolina state tax returns don’t need to take any additional action to receive their rebate.
If you’re expecting your rebate to be mailed to you with a paper check, and your mailing address has changed since you received your individual tax refund from the SCDOR, you’ll need to update your address. Here are a couple ways to do so:
Log in to MyDORWAY and click the “More“ tab. Next, under “Names and Addresses,” click “Manage Names & Addresses.”
Download form SC8822I and email the completed form to TaxSupport@dor.sc.gov.
The SCDOR said you might experience a delay receiving your rebate if you did not update your mailing address by Nov. 1, 2022 using form SC5000.
One thing to note: Rebates are issued per return, not per person. Married taxpayers who filed jointly will receive only one rebate. The rebate will be issued based on the 2021 return, either as a direct deposit using the account on the original return or as a paper check in the name of both spouses. The rebate cap is not higher for joint returns.
Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation: Is It Worth It?
Inflation Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending
For more information, visit the SCDOR site.
More From GOBankingRates
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
10 Things to Do Now If Your Credit Score Is Under 700
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina?
Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.
‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’
The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.
Major market indexes gave up early gains on Monday, and Wall Street looks ready for a lower open on Tuesday morning based on stock index futures. Several stocks made big moves Tuesday morning on news related to mergers and acquisitions. For Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), speculation about a potential acquisition by a healthcare giant gave the stock a big boost.
After the bear market of 2022 slammed the share prices of most companies, now is a particularly opportune time to identify passive income stocks while they're cheap. With that in mind, let's investigate three stocks that could help you shore up your passive income streams. Pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a screaming buy because of its proven ability to keep commercializing new medicines year after year.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) announced topline results from the Phase 2 SEQUOIA study of fazirsiran (TAK-999/ARO-AAT) for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD-LD). Patients receiving 25 mg, 100 mg, or 200 mg of fazirsiran who had baseline fibrosis (n=16) demonstrated a dose-dependent mean reduction in serum mutant alpha-1 antitrypsin protein (Z-AAT) concentration at week 48 of 74%, 89%, and 94%, respective
UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growing premiums, products and higher expenses.
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.
If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.
As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.
According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?
Stock markets managed to overcome pressure early Tuesday morning to move higher an hour into the trading day. Among stock market indexes, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way upward, with gains of about half a percent as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB) suffered significant declines after a mission didn't go as planned.
At $24 per share, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is trading well below the all-time high of $89.90 it reached in 2021. Can Pinterest recover its former glory? Pinterest has enough advantages in its corner to deliver better returns to investors.
The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia
Like many companies, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) had a rough time in 2022 as macroeconomic challenges like inflation and rising interest rates wrought havoc on financial markets. Since 2020, companies like Ford have faced supply chain problems, such as a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has made it difficult for them to produce enough cars to meet demand.
Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.
Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina? – Yahoo Finance
Some South Carolinians will get a nice holiday boost this year in the form of an $800 rebate payment. The payments are currently being issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.