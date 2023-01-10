iPhone 14 looks like iPhone 13 and now eyeing iPhone 15? Check out the game-changer – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

With the iPhone 14 series being launched just about two weeks back on September 7, people have already started discussing the next Apple launch. You can’t blame them. Reason being that the iPhone 14 series looks very much like the iPhone 13 series. Fans want their latest iPhones to be game-changers. So, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15 series in 2023, and according to leaks and rumours the company is going to give big upgrades to the iPhone 15 models. Apple has brought a few upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro models too, but apart from the new chip, which is a really big powerhouse, there is nothing revolutionary there. Some of the major upgrades that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max brought are A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, Always-On display, and more. The vanilla iPhone 14 got last year’s chip.

There is no official information available about the iPhone 15 being a game-changer, but quite a few leaks are pointing that way. Check the details below:

1. According to the information provided by Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst at TF International Securities, Apple will be creating more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models. “I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP (average selling price),” Kuo’s tweet read.

2. He also informed that Apple will start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro too in order to generate more sales and profits in a mature market. “Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It’s the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market,” another tweet added.

3. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple ditched the mini model and came up with iPhone 14 Plus. With the iPhone 15 series it is being expected that Apple will replicate the models it launched this year: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But there could be one addition to this list — an iPhone 15 Ultra.

4. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, the price of the iPhone 15 is expected to see an increase of $100 or so.- The same kind of hike was expected for the iPhone 14, but that did not happen and it was launched at iPhone 13 rates.

5. Coming to the iPhone 15 design, according to rumors, Apple will be ditching the Lightning port on its phones. Touch ID is expected to make a return with iPhone 15 and the new notch introduced for iPhone 14 Pro models can also appear in all the iPhone 15 models.

6. iPhone 15 is expected to get a periscope camera. “After raising the megapixels bar to 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro models, word is that the iPhone 15 could finally get a periscope camera for better long-range photography and zoom capabilities,” Tom’s Guide said in a report.

