How gaming on the Mac is getting better with macOS Ventura – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Game controllers with a MacBook Pro

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

With the launch of macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing more focus to gaming on the Mac. Here are some ways that gamers will benefit with the launch of Apple’s new operating system.

Gamers come in all varieties from those that want simple, casual games to large AAA MMO titles. Mac users have often been second-class citizens when it comes to gaming as many of the best titles simply aren’t available on the platform.

To date, Apple has seemingly been content to ignore this reality. At WWDC, it didn’t signal an about-face for Apple but the iPhone-maker did make some crucial announcements that could signal a brighter future for gaming on the Mac.

Gaming gets better

One of the most substantial changes — though not particularly visible — is Apple’s launch of Metal 3. Metal is Apple’s graphics framework that allows it to deeply tap into a Mac’s GPU. With the third-generation release, we should see big improvements to game visuals.

If you want to nerd-out on the details, Apple is specific about what it says that MetalFX Upscaling can do.

MetalFX Upscaling enables developers to quickly render complex scenes by using less compute-intensive frames, and then apply resolution scaling and temporal anti-aliasing. The result is accelerated performance that provides gamers with a more responsive feel and graphics that look stunning

SharePlay over FaceTime

SharePlay is better across all of Apple’s platforms this year, including on the Mac. With macOS Ventura, you’ll now be able to hop on a FaceTime call while playing together in your favorite game. If you don’t want to use FaceTime, you can be in a Messages chain as well.

Launching as an accessibility feature, macOS Ventura enables the use of buddy controllers. This is when two controllers can be used in tandem as a single controller.

Speaking of controllers, Logitech G920 and Logitech G29 steering wheels are now supported on the Mac too.

Game Center activity feed

Apple has updated Game Center for the Mac which is its social backbone that connects players with their friends. Now there will be a visible activity feed so you can see what others are playing or accomplishments they’ve unlocked.

Game Center will also show you what’s new in Apple Arcade, leaderboards amongst your friends, and any achievements you’ve unlocked.

New games for the Mac

Announced at WWDC, Apple revealed a few massive games that are finally making their way to macOS. The new titles are EA GRID Legends, Resident Evil Village, and No Man’s Sky.

Some of these games are a bit old, but it is still great to see them coming to the Mac at all. Resident Evil and No Man’s Sky are incredible AAA hits that have been sorely missed on Apple’s computer platform.

Hopefully this signals more large titles will be launching on the Mac in the future.

Coming soon

At the moment, macOS Ventura is currently in developer beta. A public beta is scheduled to be released in July before a full release this fall. Stay tuned to AppleInsider as we walk through more features for Apple’s upcoming software updates.

Gamers come in all varieties from those that want simple, casual games to large AAA MMO titles. Mac users have often been second-class citizens when it comes to gaming as many of the best titles simply aren’t available on the platform.

To date, Apple has seemingly been content to ignore this reality. At WWDC, it didn’t signal an about-face for Apple but the iPhone-maker did make some crucial announcements that could signal a brighter future for gaming on the Mac.

One of the most substantial changes — though not particularly visible — is Apple’s launch of Metal 3. Metal is Apple’s graphics framework that allows it to deeply tap into a Mac’s GPU. With the third-generation release, we should see big improvements to game visuals.

If you want to nerd-out on the details, Apple is specific about what it says that MetalFX Upscaling can do.

SharePlay is better across all of Apple’s platforms this year, including on the Mac. With macOS Ventura, you’ll now be able to hop on a FaceTime call while playing together in your favorite game. If you don’t want to use FaceTime, you can be in a Messages chain as well.

Launching as an accessibility feature, macOS Ventura enables the use of buddy controllers. This is when two controllers can be used in tandem as a single controller.

Speaking of controllers, Logitech G920 and Logitech G29 steering wheels are now supported on the Mac too.

Apple has updated Game Center for the Mac which is its social backbone that connects players with their friends. Now there will be a visible activity feed so you can see what others are playing or accomplishments they’ve unlocked.

Game Center will also show you what’s new in Apple Arcade, leaderboards amongst your friends, and any achievements you’ve unlocked.

Announced at WWDC, Apple revealed a few massive games that are finally making their way to macOS. The new titles are EA GRID Legends, Resident Evil Village, and No Man’s Sky.

Some of these games are a bit old, but it is still great to see them coming to the Mac at all. Resident Evil and No Man’s Sky are incredible AAA hits that have been sorely missed on Apple’s computer platform.

Hopefully this signals more large titles will be launching on the Mac in the future.

At the moment, macOS Ventura is currently in developer beta. A public beta is scheduled to be released in July before a full release this fall. Stay tuned to AppleInsider as we walk through more features for Apple’s upcoming software updates.

Sounds like they’re 10-16 years behind. Metal 3 is great but if no one wants to use it, who cares?

I think some of this was Apple’s design decisions previously. Now that Jony Ive isn’t there Apple can design computers that are function over form instead of the latter. You take that along with Apple creating some pretty powerful SoC’s Apple can still achieve what they like with efficiency along with a great design people expect from Apple. Apple is only 1.5 releases into its new silicon and they’re already approaching what NVIDIA an ATI can do with their high-end cards. I’d like to see what M2 Pro/Max/Ultra/Extreme is, and even the new M3. Before, Apple didn’t seem interested in designing products to use the higher end NVIDIA/ATI chips that would make a Mac decent for gaming. Now Apple has to better tools to work with so they’re not put in a massive thermal box without releasing some big bulky Mac that is not only heavy, but also loud.

Hopefully M2 and M3 improve on the already impressive GPU gains Apple has seen and long with Metal 3 improvements, AAA gaming studios will be more on board with developing Mac releases in the future.

I certainly would love to see Apple take more action on gaming. Its a great market, one that will be very tough for them to gain traction in, but perhaps they could get some of it. I would love to get rid of my PC. It gets so hot and its like a big space heater.

macxpress said: Apple is only 1.5 releases into its new silicon and they’re already approaching what NVIDIA an ATI can do with their high-end cards. I’d like to see what M2 Pro/Max/Ultra/Extreme is, and even the new M3. Before, Apple didn’t seem interested in designing products to use the higher end NVIDIA/ATI chips that would make a Mac decent for gaming. Now Apple has to better tools to work with so they’re not put in a massive thermal box without releasing some big bulky Mac that is not only heavy, but also loud. I think some of this was Apple’s design decisions previously. Now that Jony Ive isn’t there Apple can design computers that are function over form instead of the latter. You take that along with Apple creating some pretty powerful SoC’s Apple can still achieve what they like with efficiency along with a great design people expect from Apple.I’d like to see what M2 Pro/Max/Ultra/Extreme is, and even the new M3. Before, Apple didn’t seem interested in designing products to use the higher end NVIDIA/ATI chips that would make a Mac decent for gaming. Now Apple has to better tools to work with so they’re not put in a massive thermal box without releasing some big bulky Mac that is not only heavy, but also loud. Hopefully M2 and M3 improve on the already impressive GPU gains Apple has seen and long with Metal 3 improvements, AAA gaming studios will be more on board with developing Mac releases in the future. I certainly would love to see Apple take more action on gaming. Its a great market, one that will be very tough for them to gain traction in, but perhaps they could get some of it. I would love to get rid of my PC. It gets so hot and its like a big space heater. I don’t think Apple is approaching Nvidia or ATI GPU’s,

Apple’s charts set the M1 Ultra up for an RTX 3090 fight it could never win – The Verge

Please don’t benchmark Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti against Apple’s M1 Ultra | Macworld

I don’t think Apple is approaching Nvidia or ATI GPU’s,

Apple’s charts set the M1 Ultra up for an RTX 3090 fight it could never win – The Verge

Please don’t benchmark Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti against Apple’s M1 Ultra | Macworld

Beats said: Sounds like they’re 10-16 years behind. Metal 3 is great but if no one wants to use it, who cares? Exactly this… There are essentially no big game developers writing their engines in Metal, it’s nigh-on irrelevant to 99% of the gaming industry. Pissing about with game centre that is used by 3 people is not going to fix the cause of the Mac gaming problem. Doesn’t matter what fancy new features Apple adds because anything that might actually use those features is running everything in Vulkan anyway, with MoltenVK translating it into Metal; causing a performance hit over and above the already dismal level of optimisation devs do for Mac games – causing a vicious circle of less Mac gamers -> less games -> less optimisation -> bad performance -> less mac gamers. Macs are way too small a market for developers to spend vast quantities of cash rewriting their game engine in Metal – and this is 100% Apple’s fault for being anti-gaming since pretty much day 1. I imagine they hate the fact that most of the App Store revenue comes from games. The only AAA games that end up on MacOS are ones that use the Unreal or Unity engines, which do support Metal. And the only reason for support is it is literally a zero cost tickbox. But Apple’s spat with Epic is unlikely to be enthusing Epic into pouring resources into UE on Mac, so I wouldn’t be that surprised if anti-Mac Cook kicked Mac users in the balls again by goading Epic into dropping Mac support because Cook wants his already solid gold pockets lined further. But that is a different matter. Apple would do better to abandon Metal – or at least officially support Vulkan. If they did so, the number of Mac games would explode overnight. When OpenGL was newer, the number of games that used it on Windows and Mac was growing, but it became stale (especially so on macOS as Apple refused to maintain a remotely current version) so then devs started dropping Mac support and now almost no AAA games are released on Mac. Unfortunately Apple’s so stubborn they always have do things their own way, even if its to the detriment of developers, their platforms, customers, and ultimately themselves, so this is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Exactly this… There are essentially no big game developers writing their engines in Metal, it’s nigh-on irrelevant to 99% of the gaming industry. Pissing about with game centre that is used by 3 people is not going to fix the cause of the Mac gaming problem. Doesn’t matter what fancy new features Apple adds because anything that might actually use those features is running everything in Vulkan anyway, with MoltenVK translating it into Metal; causing a performance hit over and above the already dismal level of optimisation devs do for Mac games – causing a vicious circle of less Mac gamers -> less games -> less optimisation -> bad performance -> less mac gamers. Macs are way too small a market for developers to spend vast quantities of cash rewriting their game engine in Metal – and this is 100% Apple’s fault for being anti-gaming since pretty much day 1. I imagine they hate the fact that most of the App Store revenue comes from games.

The only AAA games that end up on MacOS are ones that use the Unreal or Unity engines, which do support Metal. And the only reason for support is it is literally a zero cost tickbox. But Apple’s spat with Epic is unlikely to be enthusing Epic into pouring resources into UE on Mac, so I wouldn’t be that surprised if anti-Mac Cook kicked Mac users in the balls again by goading Epic into dropping Mac support because Cook wants his already solid gold pockets lined further. But that is a different matter.

Apple would do better to abandon Metal – or at least officially support Vulkan. If they did so, the number of Mac games would explode overnight. When OpenGL was newer, the number of games that used it on Windows and Mac was growing, but it became stale (especially so on macOS as Apple refused to maintain a remotely current version) so then devs started dropping Mac support and now almost no AAA games are released on Mac. Unfortunately Apple’s so stubborn they always have do things their own way, even if its to the detriment of developers, their platforms, customers, and ultimately themselves, so this is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

macxpress said: Apple is only 1.5 releases into its new silicon and they’re already approaching what NVIDIA an ATI can do with their high-end cards They aren’t remotely close to what Nvidia and AMD (ATI is long gone) are doing with their high end cards. Not even close. They’re streets ahead with efficiency, and what they’ve managed to cram on a SoC is incredible, but it is not high-end performance. They were hauled over the coals for their misleading “relative performance” M1 GPU comparison. macxpress said: I’d like to see what M2 Pro/Max/Ultra/Extreme is, and even the new M3. Before, Apple didn’t seem interested in designing products to use the higher end NVIDIA/ATI chips that would make a Mac decent for gaming. Well part of the reason for that is they fell out with ATI (at the time) and then had a childish spat with Nvidia. The Intel Macs from about 2014 onwards had crappy AMD graphics, which ran hot and performed like a dog. I have a 2019 i9 iMac with a Radeon Pro Vega 48. It was the best GPU Apple installed at the time, and was one of the best AMD GPUs, but Nvidia’s GPUs were still in a different league in both efficiency and performance, and they did a much better job of writing the graphics drivers than Apple does for the AMD GPUs. Also, AMD GPUs have always been roasting hot. Oh and Apple is being so twattish toward Nvidia that they are shafting their own customers again, by refusing to sign the drivers Nvidia is still releasing (or was) for Nvidia GPUs in Macs. So they won’t run and Macs with Nvidia cards were stuck on old drivers. macxpress said: Hopefully M2 and M3 improve on the already impressive GPU gains Apple has seen and long with Metal 3 improvements, AAA gaming studios will be more on board with developing Mac releases in the future. I certainly would love to see Apple take more action on gaming. Its a great market, one that will be very tough for them to gain traction in, but perhaps they could get some of it. I would love to get rid of my PC. It gets so hot and its like a big space heater. As I said above, it doesn’t matter what Apple does with Metal because no big studio uses it. Apple needs to support Vulkan to get any semblance of parity with Windows gaming.

They aren’t remotely close to what Nvidia and AMD (ATI is long gone) are doing with their high end cards. Not even close. They’re streets ahead with efficiency, and what they’ve managed to cram on a SoC is incredible, but it is not high-end performance. They were hauled over the coals for their misleading “relative performance” M1 GPU comparison.

Well part of the reason for that is they fell out with ATI (at the time) and then had a childish spat with Nvidia. The Intel Macs from about 2014 onwards had crappy AMD graphics, which ran hot and performed like a dog. I have a 2019 i9 iMac with a Radeon Pro Vega 48. It was the best GPU Apple installed at the time, and was one of the best AMD GPUs, but Nvidia’s GPUs were still in a different league in both efficiency and performance, and they did a much better job of writing the graphics drivers than Apple does for the AMD GPUs. Also, AMD GPUs have always been roasting hot.

Oh and Apple is being so twattish toward Nvidia that they are shafting their own customers again, by refusing to sign the drivers Nvidia is still releasing (or was) for Nvidia GPUs in Macs. So they won’t run and Macs with Nvidia cards were stuck on old drivers.

As I said above, it doesn’t matter what Apple does with Metal because no big studio uses it. Apple needs to support Vulkan to get any semblance of parity with Windows gaming.

Apple has now issued the second developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.2 with bug fixes and other improvements.

Apple has released a second Rapid Security Response update for macOS Ventura 13.2 beta, in what appears to be Apple continuing to test out the security fix feature.

Quick Actions first appeared for Apple's macOS Mojave back in 2018, and got a big update in Ventura. Here's how to add and customize this handy workflow automation to streamline your life.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Apple issues second developer beta for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3

Apple seeds second developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.2

Apple opens up Podcasts Subscriptions to publishers on rival services

Apple 'Shape Island' trailer drops ahead of January 20 debut

Apple names broadcasters for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Future of MagSafe, and the new Qi2 wireless charging spec

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to $1,599 at Amazon, plus $400 off additional models

Eddy Cue highlights groundbreaking year for apps, music, TV

Apple has now issued the second developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.2 with bug fixes and other improvements.

Apple has released a second Rapid Security Response update for macOS Ventura 13.2 beta, in what appears to be Apple continuing to test out the security fix feature.

Quick Actions first appeared for Apple's macOS Mojave back in 2018, and got a big update in Ventura. Here's how to add and customize this handy workflow automation to streamline your life.

In our long-term review of the iPhone 14 Pro, we differentiate between Apple's marketing machine and nice-to-have features.

The new ProDock is Brydge's take on a vertical docking station that delivers the power of Thunderbolt 4 to both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is a bit less than a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.

Details are key in spotting a fake set of AirPods or AirPods Pro. We picked up a set of widely available clones and compared them to genuine AirPods Pro so you can better protect yourself from getting scammed by counterfeit Apple earbuds.

Apple's iOS 16 makes the iPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.

TickTick is a robust productivity app that got its start in 2013, and it's built to be used with the Pomodoro and Eisenhower Matrix techniques.

With over 55,000 reviews and proudly bearing the Editor's Choice badge in the iOS App Store, Structured is an attractive choice for essential day planning with an uncluttered design making it intuitive and easy to use.

Usually, MacBook Pro chargers are not the most exciting accessories, but Zeus plans to change that with the Zeus 270w Wall Charger.

The Lion Prowler Energy Power Bank is more than your typical power source, thanks to its rugged construction and illuminating features.

A wired keyboard might be beneficial if you're tired of constantly re-charging the batteries in all your devices, but the Cherry KC 6000C for Mac isn't the first one we'd recommend considering.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source