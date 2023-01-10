Downtown Dayton restaurant changes business model, moves to … – Dayton Daily News

Credit: Contributed

For two decades, Top of the Market, an event and banquet center, located on the corner of Webster and Third Streets, has been a fixture for event rentals in downtown Dayton.

In 2021 it added The Bar & Bistro as a dining option in addition to its long-standing Gourmet Deli.

The Mendelson family, who owns the businesses, have announced Bar & Bistro will move from a casual dining restaurant to a private event space available to be rented as of Jan. 9.

The event and banquet operation as well as The Gourmet Deli will continue to operate as they have according to director John Capobianco.

The decision to move the restaurant to a private event space was made after demand grew “exponentially” for event rentals in 2022 according to Capobianco. The move helps complement the existing two event spaces — The Warehouse and The Loft — at Top of the Market.

Capobianco said restaurant hours and days open were frequently reduced to accommodate requests for private events to be held in the space, which opened in 2021.

“This modification will better meet the needs of our customers and support the growing demand for additional private event space in downtown Dayton. In addition, the event spaces will now offer the opportunity for outside catering companies to utilize the event spaces, in addition to our existing in-house catering,” said Capobianco. “We thank our Bar & Bistro customers for their loyalty and patronage and hope they understand our business decision. We encourage and thank them for their continued support of Top of the Markets event spaces for their event needs, both large and small, and invite everyone to see all the exciting new changes and lunch specials at The Gourmet Deli.”

Any outstanding gift certificates will be honored by Top of the Market, to be applied to The Deli & Catering or a private event.

The Gourmet Deli, which will remain open to diners Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers seating for over 100. The full menu includes hot and cold meals from freshly prepared sandwiches and salads to hot pastrami and burgers from the grill.

The Bar & Bistro is located at 32 Webster Street, Dayton. For more information, call 937-224-3663 or visit https://topofmarket.com/the-bar-bistro

