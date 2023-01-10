PancakeSwap Attains Majority Share of TVL on Aptos Chain – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap now accounts for more than 50% of the TVL on the growing Aptos chain, mirroring its status as the dominant DEX on BNB Chain.

The chefs have done it again. PancakeSwap has broken the 50% barrier in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Aptos blockchain, meaning the majority of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) funds are on the platform.

PancakeSwap is not only the dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on both BNB Chain and Aptos, but it is head-and-shoulders above competing DeFi Decentralized Applications (Dapps) on those chains. The DEX marked its Aptos achievement with a celebratory Tweet.

📈 We've reached new heights as we've achieved over 50% dominance on @Aptos_Network.

🤝It's a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, as well as the community's support. pic.twitter.com/xdSv2cSzeC

According to DefiLlama, PancakeSwap has captured 53% of TVL on Aptos and 44% on BNB Chain — with those figures rising if you exclude liquid staking numbers.

The DEX has $29.5 million in TVL on Aptos and $2.3 billion on BNB Chain — in each case, nearly three times the TVL amount of the next-ranked Dapp.

While overall TVL on BNB Chain has essentially flatlined since Summer 2022, the TVL on Aptos has steadily increased since the chain launched in October.

However, PancakeSwap is still taking tiny nibbles out of the biggest flapjack of them all, Ethereum, with $12.6 million out of the chain’s total TVL of $48.7 billion (approximately 2.5%).

Like a prison cafeteria, major DEXes are eyeing their rivals’ plates on other blockchains, with Ethereum’s UniSwap considering taking a bite out of BNB Chain and Avalanche’s Trader Joe having a BNB Chain “table for two” reserved for its DEX and NFT Marketplace.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

Aptos is a new, independent project focused on delivering the safest and most production-ready Layer 1 blockchain in the world. The team includes the original creators, researchers, designers, and builders of Diem, the blockchain that was first built to serve this purpose.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

The first war style play-to-earn GameFi is here from PiChain Mall.

PiChain Mall has announced the beta launch of its Pi-Snake Play-to-Earn GameFi for Pi Network.

In an exciting development for Pi Network users, the trusted Pi Network marketplace, PiChain Mall, has debuted the first play-to-earn Pi Coin game within its suite of game offerings. The game is currently only available in Pi Browser mode, with additional game modes and updates expected daily.

Beta version of Pi-Snake is live!

This is the 1st online war game on PCM gaming platform. Pioneers can play with your friends and earn Pi!

Early supporters can get exclusive suprise box! Stay tuned!

Website: https://t.co/U0lC6e2dao#PiNetwork #PiChainMall #PiGame #PiSnake pic.twitter.com/mqAe4qrPTn

Pi-Snake is the first war game to feature in the PiChain Mall gaming platform. The first users to jump in and play in the first month will be eligible for exclusive prizes, including a unique skin offering to enhance their gameplay experience. The team confirmed that all skins will be in NFT format, making them available for user ownership and actions like re-sale.

The PiChain Mall team has also confirmed it will participate in the Pi Network Hackathon for Q1 2023 with the Pi-Snake GameFi project. The team will update its community daily with updates and announcements as the hackathon progresses.

1/3

Our team will participate the Pi Hackathon with Pi-Snake. We will almost update the app daily. Login Pi-Snake to follow our updates!

This is the telegram group for Pi-Snake. Pioneers can join and report feedback to us.https://t.co/zij5k9CfrP#PiNetwork #PiSnake pic.twitter.com/wgrd7KlTTu

Despite still being in beta mode, some users took to Twitter to complain about the game’s appearance and general lag in browser mode. The PiChain Mall team confirmed that users can report game bug’s via Telegram to support development in the beta test.

BSC News will follow the developments behind the PiChain Mall Pi-Snake game closely.

Pi Network is a mobile blockchain mining project on a mission to give everyone access to the cryptocurrency revolution. The project was founded by a team of Stanford University Ph.D. candidates who designed a mobile-friendly blockchain mining algorithm.

Pi Network has evolved over the years and has organized a hackathon, built a couple of working Pi blockchain apps, and is now in the final stages of transition to public mainnet.

Another NFT sell out on Core DAO's testnet helps continue to build momentum for the mainnet launch.

A small but notable feat: ISLAcore has sold out its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on the Miidas NFT Marketplace via the Core DAO testnet.

In another successful test for the Core DAO mainnet, the ISLAcore team put eleven NFTs up for sale on the Miidas NFT testnet marketplace and sold out all eleven.

The NFTs for sale included imagery of Core DAO coins and fluffy finger puppet-esque characters with lettering that reads “Hello CoreDAO 2023.” The team took to Twitter on January 9 to celebrate the successful test.

🗣️ Hello guys, we are very grateful to all the people who participated in the purchase #NFT test blockchain #Coredao_Org follow me and retweet to be informed pic.twitter.com/uNawZfC0Wu

The IslaCORE team is grateful to all who participated and will be gifting early adopters with a unique NFT from its team.

The sell-out is a testament to the hype surrounding even the smallest Core DAO projects. Core DAO projects like Miidas and Coggi Coin have also seen considerable hype build behind their projects with presale and pre-mint successes.

Dear Core community

There is no limit to your abilities, right?

The power of community is the Core value 🚀💯 @miidasnft Sold out!@Fahuradigitarts Sold out!@youngparrotnft Sold out!

What's the next …??

Core = Sold out!

All will be minted to the wallet after the mainnet pic.twitter.com/yZMJzZJOrg

The ecosystem of Core DAO is slowly expanding. The projects building behind the Core DAO testnet are showing that they can produce hype and follow through on attracting users to their communities before the mainnet launch.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

The partnership between Baby Doge Coin and TEN Finance will offer users new farming options with $TENFI rewards, plus the chance to get a free NFT.

Baby Doge Coin and TEN Finance are teaming up to offer their users more ways to farm their tokens and earn rewards.

Through the collaboration, TEN Finance will host seven new auto-compounding vaults with rewards given in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol’s TENFI token. The vaults go live Jan. 12, the same day Baby Doge and TEN Finance are hosting a Twitter Spaces AMA.

Baby Doge Vaults live this Thursday, Jan 12th! https://t.co/Rt412b79Wf

According to a Medium post, the seven vaults include six existing Baby Doge Swap Farms, and one new TENFI/BUSD farm. The LP pairs include:

Additionally, starting Jan. 10, users can claim a free mint Non-Fungible Token (NFT), marking the partnership between Baby Doge and TEN Finance.

Baby Doge Swap is the acclaimed “son” of the popular meme token, DOGE. Baby Doge Swap started out as Baby Doge Coin and is a hyper-deflationary system that progressively increases its scarcity and increases its liquidity. The project is now a fully Decentralized Exchange with swaps, liquidity pools, yield farming, and more. Baby Doge considers its primary utility as building a fun meme community to spread awareness of animal adoption.

Ten Finance is a yield aggregator/optimizer that makes staking and yield farming easy with the most liquid BNB Chain liquidity pools available. The protocol ensures that users are exposed to the most robust yield farming environment on the DeFi market while providing security, sustainability, longevity, and simplicity. In short, Ten Finance is simplified decentralized finance.

There are two new ways to win a stone-colored Ronaldo NFT, with 1.5 million boxes up for grabs!

Binance is offering two special new ways to win a Cristiano Ronaldo NFT Mystery Box during the month of January. Ronaldo’s NFT was originally launched in November 2022, and now users will have a chance to win a unique Stone-colored CR7 NFT.

The two new NFT opportunities will require users to compete in a WODL mini-game and also register for Binance to win an NFT from Ronaldo himself, according to a January 9 Binance blog.

CR7 WODL is here!

Put your knowledge on the CR7 NFT collection to the test, and get a chance to win a CR7 NFT Mystery Box 🎁

Play now ⤵️

To be eligible, users have until January 15 to win five WODL mini-games or sign up for a Binance account before January 31.

With over 1.5 million mystery boxes available, there is plenty of opportunity for users and new fans to join in the action and have a good chance to win!

Each Mystery Box has two NFTs, containing one of two exclusive Stone-colored NFTs. The NFT themes will be either the basic “The First Step” NFT, with Ronaldo staring through the goal, or the common “The Breakout” NFT, with Ronaldo making his famous step-over dance dribble.

For more information on the eligibility details or how to play, check out the Binance blog.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Check out these six artifical intelligence protocols that have BNB Chain tokens, ranging in market capitalization from ~$400,000 to $130 million.

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in the crypto space in 2023. BNB Chain degens have plenty of projects to explore.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest AI projects on the chain, according to market capitalization via CoinMarketCap. This is the first step to DYOR:

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

