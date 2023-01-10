Three GMC Hummer EVs Spotted Being Delivered To Dealers – InsideEVs

The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck went into production in mid-December of 2021 and the VIN number 001 was auctioned off, fetching $2.5-million, all of which went to a firefighters’ foundation. Now it looks like the very first of these trucks that are destined to reach buyers have started their journey to GMC dealerships, as these photos show.

It was snapped by Jim Causley Buick GMC Truck, with the caption

GMC Hummer EV Super Trucks seen being loaded up for delivery to dealers!

As is the case with many brand new vehicles, particularly EVs, manufacturers will first sell a very well-specced First Edition model. The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 costs from $112,595 and it’s the most expensive trim. Lower down you have the 3X model starting at $99,995, the 2X from $89,995 and the base model kicking off at $79,995.

These additional trims are expected to debut this fall, next spring and the spring of 2024 respectively. Meanwhile, in April of this year, GMC will also pull the wraps off the SUV version of the Hummer EV, which will mirror the pickup’s powertrain, battery and range specs, but cater for those who don’t want a pickup.

The source did not say where the three Hummer EVs that were photographed on the transporter were going, although they were seen somewhere in the Detroit Metro area.

GMC also did not say how many people pre-ordered the Hummer EV Edition 1, or how many examples it managed to manufacture so far. Edition 1 has the largest battery pack available and a confirmed range of 329 miles (530 km) on one charge, and it will get all the bells and whistles, including Crab Walk and a combined power output of 1,000 horsepower from its three electric motors.

Source: Jim Causley Buick GMC Truck / Facebook

