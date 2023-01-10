Apple is looking to expand its chip supremacy over Samsung – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: January 10th, 2023 at 11:45 UTC+01:00

Apple’s A series SoC lineup has been pretty solid throughout and despite its hardest efforts, Samsung’s custom Exynos chips haven’t been able to hold a candle to them. They’ve even lagged behind the direct competitors from Qualcomm but that’s another story since Samsung is now likely going to use only Qualcomm chipsets for its flagship phones.

A new report indicates that Apple is working on a new cellular chip that will end its reliance on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips from Broadcom. Samsung also sources similar chips from Broadcom for its devices.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing in-house a single chip that will provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality on its devices, replacing the chip that it currently buys from Broadcom. The report adds that this chip may eventually power cellular connectivity as well.

There’s no indication at this point in time about Samsung working on something similar. Current flagships such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra feature the BCM4389 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E chip from Broadcom.

Apple currently buys cellular modems for its devices from Qualcomm. The report mentions that Apple is planning to start using its own cellular models by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Apple’s custom modem may be introduced with one product initially before it’s expanded to the entire lineup.

The company’s combo Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip may be introduced in 2025, enabling Apple to ditch Broadcom as a supplier for this key component. Broadcom also supplies other products including radio frequency chips and wireless charging components to Apple, but the company is reportedly looking to customize those parts as well.

This will enable Apple to further reduce its reliance on external suppliers for major components while likely increasing profit margins on its products.

You might also like

Apple is planning to launch an AR/VR headset this spring, ahead of WWDC 2023. The device will go on sale somewhere around fall this year, claims Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. A couple of days ago, Ming Chi-Kuo, another Apple analyst, had also predicted Apple’s AR/VR headset to go on sale before the end of 2023. While […]

Samsung is gearing up for a tough year ahead. There has been a consistent decline in demand for its memory chip products. This is the business division that makes the bulk of its profits. Due to low demand and falling prices, Samsung now expects a 70% decline in profit for Q4 2022 compared to the […]

Samsung gets a lot of business from Apple by supplying OLED displays and memory chips for many of its products. That includes OLED panels for Apple Watch as well. However, according to a new report, Apple is planning to equip the next-generation Watch Ultra with a Micro LED display, which means that the iPhone maker […]

When Apple introduced a satellite-powered emergency texting feature with the iPhone 14 series, everyone lauded it. Samsung is also rumored to bring the satellite SMS feature with the Galaxy S23 series. Well, at CES 2023, Qualcomm announced that its Snapdragon Satellite feature will bring an emergency SMS feature to Android smartphones. In an official blog, Qualcomm […]

Samsung Display may lose significant ground to rival display maker BOE. Although Samsung presently has the largest iPhone 14 display share, the balance of power could shift in favor of BOE later this year and further into 2024. BOE only manufactures displays for the smallest iPhone 14 model, whereas Samsung Display has reportedly secured around […]

According to a report from Maekyung, a South Korean publication, Samsung MX Division’s revenue went up from KRW 28.42 trillion in Q2 2022 to KRW 32.21 trillion in Q3 2022. This is a 13.3% increase quarter-on-quarter, but the company’s operating profit went down from KRW 3.36 trillion in Q2 2022 to KRW 3.24 trillion in […]

January 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2023 SamMobile

source