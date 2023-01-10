iPhone 14’s New Camera Details Leaked, May Be The Biggest Upgrade In An iPhone In Years – Firstpost

OnePlus Nord 2 review

For years, Apple has stuck with their 12MP sensors for the rear cameras. With the iPhone 14, Apple will be introducing a whole new system that is bound to shake up the flagship smartphone market for good, as long as Apple plays its cards right.

Digital render showing how the iPhone 14 is likely to look like.

Despite the “lower resolution” 12MP sensor, the previous iPhones have consistently had some of the best cameras added to a smartphone in years, which just goes on to show that resolution isn’t the end-all and be-all for a good camera. The reason why Apple could use a sensor with a lower resolution is the fact that it uses some really good quality glass, and that Apple’s hardware and software do a great job in processing those images.

For this year’s iPhones, there are several leaks that suggest that Apple will be using a 48MP sensor at least in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Given that this is an unofficial leak, there is a good chance that Apple may just stick to the iPhone 14 Pro’s 12MP sensor. Whether the upgraded sensor is indeed placed in the new smartphones will largely depend on how successfully has Apple been able to integrate it with its image processing systems. All of these things will become much clearer after Apple’s WWDC event.

If the iPhone 14 indeed uses a 48MP sensor, Apple will be able to implement a system called image binning, which allows for better photos in the dark, less grain or noise in photos, and overall, just a better picture.

What has been confirmed about the new iPhone 14’s cameras though, is that the front unit has been given a major rework. The new front-facing camera will get an autofocus system and a wider aperture, at f/1.9. The iPhone 13 uses a front-facing camera that has a fixed focus and comes with an aperture of f/2.2.

Apple might be ditching the infamous notch in favour of a punch hole or a teardrop-shaped cutout.

The wider aperture, apart from allowing more light and therefore more data to hit sensors, also has the added benefit of giving the photos a shallower depth of field. This basically means, that the bokeh, or the “background blur” will be better shaped, more pronounced, and much more natural in selfies/portrait mode.

The better front-facing camera will also mean that iPhone 14 will provide a better FaceTiming, video calling or live-streaming experience.

There are also rumours suggesting that Apple will be ditching the infamous notch for a punch hole or a pill-shaped cutout. This has led Apple to go for a reworked under-display Face ID system.

