Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years – Economic Times

India has drawn up a list of over 35 items that are being examined for a possible customs duty increase in the upcoming budget, scheduled to be announced on February 1.

Reliance Capital’s lenders have proposed holding a fresh auction next week at a minimum bid threshold of ₹9,500 crore for the Anil Ambani-founded financial services firm that’s undergoing bankruptcy resolution.

Reliance Industries (RIL) aims to build an integrated fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with plans to enter almost every product category and an equal focus on backend sourcing, according to a regulatory filing.

