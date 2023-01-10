How to Hide WhatsApp Notification Preview on iPhone and Android – Wccftech

Want to hide your WhatsApp notification preview on iPhone and Android? Here’s what you need to do and it’s quite simple.

Hiding notification preview is a very simple process on both iPhone and Android. Just jump into the settings app and you can choose what should be instantly visible and what shouldn’t be. Thankfully, on WhatsApp, the process is even simpler as the controls for hiding notification previews are baked within the app itself. And enabling it easy, too.

Once the feature is enabled, whenever a new notification arrives for WhatsApp, the contents won’t be visible at all. If there are prying eyes around you, they won’t have a clue what you are talking about.

Step 1. Launch the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Step 2.Tap on Settings at the bottom right corner.

Step 3. Now tap on Notifications.

Step 4. Simply disable the Show Preview switch, as shown in the screenshot below:

From now on, whenever you get a message on WhatsApp, the text won’t be visible in the notification itself. But, keep one thing in mind, while you did manage to hide the text content of the notification itself, but the name of the person and their display image will still be visible. If you want to remedy this, then you can simply disable notification previews completely by going to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp and disabling previews completely from here on iPhone. You can also do the same on your Android phone by going to notification settings.

If you manage to mess things up on the notifications end, you can always reset everything by going to WhatsApp > Settings and then tap on Reset Notification Settings. Refer to the screenshot in step 4 and you’ll know what we are talking about here. Once reset, you can start all over again and make changes again the way you like.

