Carrier Galaxy A42 5G is now getting Android 13 in the USA – SamMobile – Samsung news

The Android 13 saga continues, and we have some exciting news for Galaxy A42 5G owners in the USA. After releasing One UI 5.0 for the international A42 5G in December, Samsung is now releasing the same firmware for carrier models in the USA.

The Android 13 firmware update for the carrier Galaxy A42 5G model in the USA is joined by the November 2022 security patch, even though Samsung is already releasing the January 2023 patch for many other Galaxy devices. A42 5G users stateside can identify this new update by firmware version A426USQU4DVL2.

One UI 5.0 is a pretty big deal, even though it may not look like it at first glance. The update brings numerous but minor changes to the UI and a few significant changes and additions to the Settings menu layout. The new “Connected devices” section in Android 13 / One UI 5.0 now serves as a hub for connectivity features, including Galaxy Wear, Link to Windows, Smart View, Quick Share, SmartThings, Android Auto, and more.

The lock screen customization menu also changed in One UI 5.0, and Samsung added a shortcut in the Recent Apps screen that lets you see and manage background apps. You can check out the One UI 5.0 video below for a closer look at this update, but note that the Galaxy A42 5G is a low-mid-range phone, while our video uses the Galaxy S22 as a benchmark for the update. Your experience may vary.

If you want to download One UI 5.0 for the carrier Galaxy A42 5G in the USA, you should be able to do so through the update notification or via the Settings app on your phone by accessing “Software update” and tapping “Download and install.” As usual, you can also download the official firmware files from our website if you prefer manual updates through a PC.

