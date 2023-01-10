iPhone 14 Pro Max Vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Flagship … – CRN

Can Apple’s newest flagship smartphone take down Samsung’s feature-rich Galaxy S22 Ultra? CRN takes a look at this head-to-head matchup.

While there are plenty of worthy competitors in the arena, the smartphone battle of the modern age really comes down to two mammoth companies: Apple and Samsung. These two have been duking it out for supremacy for many years and both remain at their top of their games.

Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 14 comes on the heels of a tough year for the global economy. Inflation has been soaring across the board in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Adding to the mix, Apple’s suppliers were impacted by COVID lockdowns in China this past spring. Still, Apple managed to beat expectations in its latest earnings report.

Still, the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant’s recent Far Out event came as a welcome respite from any sour economic news. Apple introduced the new iPhone 14 series along with several other devices. “People love iPhone and it’s become an important part of our daily lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event, calling the new mobile lineup “the most innovated pro lineup yet.

Apple had plenty of time to come up with something to match Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was announced in February at the South Korean IT behemoth’s Unpacked 2022 event showcasing its latest mobile lineup. Samsung President TM Roh said the S22 Ultra was “the ultimate smartphone.” Ultimately, there are plenty of differences between these two mega-phones for that will make for a tough decision.

Click through the sldieshow to see how both phones compare.

Shane Snider is a senior associate editor covering personal computing, mobile devices, semiconductor news, hardware reviews, breaking news and live events. Shane is a veteran journalist, having worked for newspapers in upstate New York and North Carolina. He can be reached at ssnider@thechannelcompany.com.

source