Instagram links still not working after four months and users have had enough – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

An ongoing issue with Instagram links not working properly doesn’t appear to have been resolved and users are still having problems in 2023.

For months, users have been complaining that links are broken and the issues date back to at least September 2022.

Right now, Instagram hasn’t spoken out about the problems. HITC and GRV Media have reached out to the platform for comment.

Instagram users are claiming that links in bios and Stories aren’t working properly, which is causing chaos for creators and small businesses.

Links are a popular way for Instagram users to show their followers other content or products, such as an online shop or account on another social media site.

When clicking on a link, some are receiving an error message that says: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Others are bizarrely being redirected to Instagram’s web page rather than the site in the link, and users have had enough.

One person wrote:

Today Instagram links are broken and google docs won’t let me @ anyone

Another said:

I keep getting an error when I try to open links from people’s stories on @instagram and I can no longer click links in people’s bios. What’s going on? Anyone else have this issue? I’ve updated and also tried uninstalling and reinstalling. Nothing has worked #instagramdown

A third person added:

um has anyone else been experiencing instagram links not working lately? like every time i click a link on someone’s page it just opens instagram in a browser window

Instagram has not responded to our request for comment yet. However, it appears to be a bug with the social media platform.

With over 1.3 billion users according to Statista, bugs are common as the app sometimes has tech issues and faults which cause features to not work properly.

Unfortunately, glitches happen with all areas of the app like Stories, Direct Messages and logging in, and there’s not much you can do about it.

It’s down to Instagram to fix the app. However, you can find some things that could potentially help in the meantime below.

@instagram links still not working. Not a good way to keep audience. The experience using the app is getting worse

Hey girl @instagram What’s going on with the links in bio not working?? Please fix this!

Try shutting down your app. On an iPhone, do this by swiping up on your homepage.

Logging out of the app and then logging back in again could fix your Instagram.

Try deleting your app and then re-downloading it again from the App Store.

Make sure you’ve downloaded the latest Instagram update on the App Store.

Turn your phone off and on again to reset Instagram.

