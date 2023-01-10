TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge now on mobile via Netflix – Polygon

Filed under:

An arcade classic you can play on your phone

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge feels exactly like an arcade classic. It launched last year on consoles and PC, and thanks to Netflix, the game is available now on mobile for Android and iOS devices through the Netflix Games app. Anyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to play Shredder’s Revenge.

Shredder’s Revenge is single player on mobile (it’s multiplayer on other consoles). You can still play both of the game’s modes, story and arcade, and party up with random players online or with friends using a code. Either way, smashing your way through Shredder’s Revenge is an absolute delight. It’s a game that’s constantly buzzing — there’s always something to clobber and fight, as you run through a gorgeous, pixel-art take on New York City.

Here’s the game’s official description:

Players will be able to kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo and other familiar friends in this totally tubular ‘80s-inspired beat ‘em up. From playing with iconic TMNT characters or picking April, Master Splinter or Casey Jones as playable characters for the first time, players will find old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh fighting mechanics and discover great adventures with a totally awesome new story mode.

Netflix has a whole bunch of great mobile games, but they can be tricky to find. If you watch Netflix only on your TV, you might not even know the streamer offers games. They’re tucked away in the phone app, where you’ll be able to download and play. But you can also find the games on the respective app stores, too, and you’ll be prompted to show you’ve got a Netflix subscription.

