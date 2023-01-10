Inflation Relief: When are the next stimulus checks arriving? – Marca English

Editions:

California is ready to send millions in stimulus money

California is sending 2.1 million direct deposits worth a maximum of $1,050 to several families two Fridays ago.

The state of California helps the economic inflation impact with millions of dollars gathered for a single stimulus check payment.

Even when California delivered the first deposits one week ago, several beneficiaries are asking why they haven’t received their stimulus check money.

According to the FTB, California sent 700,000 inflation relief deposits to all residents who wanted an electronic transaction instead of a check.

The same information reveals that the FTB must deliver 2.1 million direct deposits. However, if you didn’t receive your inflation relief money, don’t worry, California will send weekly payments.

For November 14, 8 million residents will get $1,050 for eligible families. If you have any doubts about your deposit, you can contact the FTB by calling the following number: 800-542-9332.

The state of California will reach almost 10 million families in the next week to deliver stimulus inflation money.

Andrew LePage, a spokesperson of the FTB, believes the agency will pay 90% of the direct deposits by the last days of October.

