Redesigned Apple Maps experience expands to users in these five countries – 9to5Mac

December 15, 2022

Chance Miller

– Dec. 15th 2022 6:44 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple is expanding the most advanced and latest version of Apple Maps to more countries. In a press release today, the company announced that the new Apple Maps experience is now available in the Netherlands, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



With this upgrade, users in those five countries can expect faster and more accurate navigation, more detailed graphics and cartography, 3D visualizations for landmarks, and more. The update also brings support for the “Siri Natural Language Guidance” feature, which Apple says “offers directions that sound more natural and easier to follow.”

Other Apple Maps features now available in these countries:

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, touted the expansion in a statement:

With Apple Maps, you explore the whole world without compromising your privacy. We’re excited to let even more users benefit from this with the new features we’re introducing today. Maps has been completely revamped and now offers better navigation, more detail, better information for places, and beautiful features that only Apple can offer, such as ‘Look Around’ and ‘Natural Language Guidance.’ It’s now easier than ever to map out trips to your favorite destinations.

You can learn more in Apple’s full press release right here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple Maps is Apple's map application that's preloaded on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Car Play, and Apple Watch. It launched in 2012 with iOS 6.

@ChanceHMiller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Why AirTags are a must-have for travel

Under-display Face ID rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

MacBook keyboard lawsuit: Are you eligible for cash?

Just how popular is each Mac?

source