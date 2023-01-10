GM recalls Hummer EV over bad software in the taillights – Electrek

GM has initiated a recall on the Hummer EV electric pickup truck over bad software affecting the taillights. However, it can’t fix the problem with a software update, and owners will have to go to dealerships to potentially have their taillights replaced. The good news is that GMC is early in its rollout and all vehicles were fixed before the information went up on NHTSA’s website.

The Hummer EV is GM’s first vehicle using its new Ultium platform, but it’s not getting too much attention because it’s being produced in such low volume right now.

Due to its low volume and price, people are more interested in GM’s upcoming Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Silverado EV, but the vehicle is out there, and one of the rare electric pickup trucks available on the road in the US today.

Now, GM is recalling some of them due to a problem with embedded software in the taillights:

General Motors has decided that certain 2022 model year GMC Hummer EV vehicles fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108. Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.

In these vehicles, embedded software in the taillamps can cause one or both rear taillamps to (a) become inoperative or (b) remain fully or partially illuminated. If the taillamp is inoperative, all taillamp functions (brake light, turn signal, backup lamp, side marker, clearance lamp, and tail light) will be disabled. If a taillamp remains fully or partially illuminated, some or all of these taillamp functions will remain activated at all times, even after the vehicle is turned off.

GM has been making moves to be able to push software updates over-the-air to its vehicles, but unfortunately, a software update can’t fix it here. The automaker says that owners will have to bring their Hummer EVs to the dealerships and potentially have the taillights replaced:

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace left and/or right rear taillamp assemblies. Pursuant to 49 C.F.R. § 573.13(d)(1), all covered vehicles are under warranty, so reimbursement is not offered.

The recall gives us an idea of how many Hummer EVs are out there, since only 10 units are part of the recall. Based on how they are contained, it sounds like those were all of the Hummer EVs produced up to the end of January:

GM’s assembly plant initiated containment efforts on February 9, 2022. Vehicles with a build date after January 20, 2022, were built with parts containing corrected software or were repaired prior to shipment.

Hummer production is expected to ramp up next year with the release of less expensive versions of the electric pickup truck.

Update: GM provided us with the following statement:

Immediately following the recall decision on March 3, 2022, GMC HUMMER representatives proactively contacted impacted customers and made arrangements to replace the taillamps on these vehicles. Repairs have been completed on all 10 vehicles.

