Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Thrives In Presale While Ethereum (ETH) And Polkadot (DOT) Price Up – Coinpedia Fintech News

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to thrive in presale with an expected ROI of 6000%, according to market analysts.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) are seeing price surges while they recover from the 2022 crypto winter and the effects of the FTX crash.

If you didn’t take advantage of the 2021 bull run of Ethereum and Polkadot, you can still make good returns with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). It is currently in phase 3 of its presale.

Orbeon Protocol is a new blockchain investment platform that brings together startups looking to raise capital and retail investors of all sizes.

Prior to Orbeon Protocol, the crowdfunding industry was only available to large venture capitalists. However, thanks to Orbeon’s NFTs-as-a-service (NFTaas) anyone can invest in a startup company for as little as $1.

The new Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) approach to the venture capital industry means that startups have better access to a wider pool of retail investors and the ability to engage with their communities on a web 3 platform.

There are many investors in the crypto community to help a new company reach its funding goals faster and cheaply.

The platform also offers security and transparency in every stage of the process. Each smart contract comes with a “Fill or Kill” feature that will automatically refund each investor’s funds if the business fails to meet its funding target.

The platform is powered by the ORBN token. The token has a total supply of 888,000,000 of which 40% is currently available in the public presale.

At present, more than 71,040,000 ORBN tokens have already been sold. Experts predict the presale will sell out in January and the price of ORBN rise by 6000%. Orbeon Protocol is definitely set to surge more in 2023.

Polkadot (DOT) is another promising project to keep your eyes on in 2023. Polkadot is a blockchain platform where users can make fast and easy transactions without a 3rd party.

Polkadot makes cross-chain transfers between different blockchains possible. Developers can also build decentralized applications on Polkadot and enjoy the benefits of blockchain interoperability.

The native token of the Polkadot platform, DOT, has seen some ups and downs in the last year but industry experts agree that Polkadot will bounce back from its current low in 2023.

Judging by the small returns seen in December, Ethereum is set to bounce back in 2023. Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency next to Bitcoin.

Ethereum is also used to make crypto transactions, build dApps, trade NFTs, and hold digital assets on a fully decentralized platform. Ethereum’s practical utility has made it quite popular among dApps developers, NFT traders, and investors.

The Ethereum (ETH) platform has been quite successful thanks to its early adoption of smart contracts. Although Ethereum’s price is still down from its all-time high, it has increased in value in the last few weeks and is expected to rally although not as high as Orbeon Protocol.

