Prime Video, Discovery+ get you the most bang for your buck – Business Insider

Bill Taylor
Combined, the nine major streaming services would cost consumers about $95 per month for the all-access, ad-free plans.
Apple TV+ recently raised its price, but it’s still one of the least-expensive major streaming services, as far as ad-free plans go (along with Discovery+). Netflix’s standard HD plan, its most popular, is the most expensive, though the streamer also has a cheaper ad-free basic plan.
Disney+ recently raised the price of its ad-free plan after launching an ad-supported membership, making it more expensive than Paramount+ and Peacock, but still less expensive than HBO Max.
Here are the current costs of ad-free plans:
 For those looking for a robust collection of TV shows, Netflix and Discovery+ have you covered — though if you’re not a reality fan, the latter won’t be for you.
Discovery+ and Netflix are about neck-and-neck in total number of TV shows they offer.
Discovery+ is set to be merged with HBO Max next year, so a lot will be changing.
For now, here’s how many TV shows you get per dollar on each streaming service, according to the streaming search platform Reelgood:
The service has more than double the closest contender, Netflix.
Total movies available to stream on each platform:
Total movies per dollar on each streaming service:
Subscribers should keep in mind these numbers are based on the ad-free versions of the streaming services, many of which offer cheaper ad-supported plans. But those may not include all of the content that is on the more expensive plans.
 
