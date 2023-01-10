New, Original Family Movies You’ll Only Find on Netflix, Disney+ & Apple TV in 2023 – Tinybeans

Things to Do Features

While the hubbub of the holidays is over, the new year is here. To celebrate, there is nothing better than finding a quiet and comfortable place to gather as a family and watch a new movie. Whether you want a coming-of-age, a rom-com, or a tear-jerker, 2023 is packed with some of the best movies streaming right to your television. We are pleased to roll out a list of the best movies to stream in 2023 that includes something for everyone from parents of every generation and kids of all ages. Grab the remote, and hit play.

Directed by: Stephen Herek

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Rob Lowe, and Johnny Berchtold

Release date: January 13, 2023

Streaming platform: Netflix

Not Yet Rated

This sci-fi flick is a coming-of-age story about a boy who goes on an adventure with four of his friends after his father dies. They go on a planetary excursion to see an epic crater.

Directed by: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

Starring: Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Isaiah Russell-Bailey

Release date: January 20, 2023

A retelling of the timeless classic that was first brought to life by author J. M. Barrie. This version will follow Wendy and her siblings as they follow the eternal boy-child Peter Pan to Neverland, though this installment will be a bit more Wendy-centric. Peter Pan & Wendy has some big names attached including Jude Law, who plays Captain Hook, and comedian Jim Gaffigan, who plays his right-hand man, Smee. Parents should be aware that there is some violence and frightening situations.

Directed by: David Lowery

Starring: Jude Law, Jim Gaffigan, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Joshua Pickering, and Jacobi Jupe

Release date: TBD

Streaming platform: Disney+

Rated: PG

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theaters in late 2022, it will be available to stream on Disney+ on Feb 1. The film follows the residents of Wakanda as they come to terms with King T’Challa’s death and struggle to keep their home safe from harm.

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o

Release date: Feb. 1

Streaming platform: Disney+

Rated: PG-13

Directed by: Jingyi Shao

Starring: Bloom Li, Ben Wang, Dexter Darden, Chase Liefeld, Zoe Renee

Release date: TBD

Streaming platform: Disney+

Rated: PG

Directed by: Vicky Jenson

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane, and John Lithgow

Release date: TBD

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Not Yet Rated













