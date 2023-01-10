New, Original Family Movies You’ll Only Find on Netflix, Disney+ & Apple TV in 2023 – Tinybeans

Things to Do Features
Fun & Games Features
Food & Drink Features
Shopping Features
Parenting Advice Features
While the hubbub of the holidays is over, the new year is here. To celebrate, there is nothing better than finding a quiet and comfortable place to gather as a family and watch a new movie. Whether you want a coming-of-age, a rom-com, or a tear-jerker, 2023 is packed with some of the best movies streaming right to your television. We are pleased to roll out a list of the best movies to stream in 2023 that includes something for everyone from parents of every generation and kids of all ages. Grab the remote, and hit play.
Directed by: Stephen Herek
Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Rob Lowe, and Johnny Berchtold
Release date: January 13, 2023
Streaming platform: Netflix
Not Yet Rated
Related: Here’s What’s New on Netflix for Kids in January
This sci-fi flick is a coming-of-age story about a boy who goes on an adventure with four of his friends after his father dies. They go on a planetary excursion to see an epic crater.
Directed by: Kyle Patrick Alvarez
Starring: Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Isaiah Russell-Bailey
Release date: January 20, 2023
Related: All the New Family Movies Hitting Theaters in 2023
A retelling of the timeless classic that was first brought to life by author J. M. Barrie. This version will follow Wendy and her siblings as they follow the eternal boy-child Peter Pan to Neverland, though this installment will be a bit more Wendy-centric. Peter Pan & Wendy has some big names attached including Jude Law, who plays Captain Hook, and comedian Jim Gaffigan, who plays his right-hand man, Smee. Parents should be aware that there is some violence and frightening situations.
Directed by: David Lowery
Starring: Jude Law, Jim Gaffigan, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Joshua Pickering, and Jacobi Jupe
Release date: TBD
Streaming platform: Disney+
Rated: PG
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theaters in late 2022, it will be available to stream on Disney+ on Feb 1. The film follows the residents of Wakanda as they come to terms with King T’Challa’s death and struggle to keep their home safe from harm.
Directed by: Ryan Coogler
Starring: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o
Release date: Feb. 1
Streaming platform: Disney+
Rated: PG-13
Directed by: Jingyi Shao
Starring: Bloom Li, Ben Wang, Dexter Darden, Chase Liefeld, Zoe Renee
Release date: TBD
Streaming platform: Disney+
Rated: PG
Directed by: Vicky Jenson
Starring: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane, and John Lithgow
Release date: TBD
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Not Yet Rated
Enter your email and zip code below for a chance to win a Mastercard Gift Card. We’ll pick one winner per month through March 31, 2023 – 12 lucky winners in all!
Choose how you would like to sign up.
or
By signing up, you agree to Tinybeans Terms of Service
and acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
Don’t have any account? Create an account here.
Forgot your password? Reset it here.
or
Tinybeans uses personal information to share useful recommendations and ideas for your family. This may include your previous activity, family profile and your hometown. Tinybeans keeps your data safe and does not sell personal information to any third party. Learn more about your privacy and location choices.