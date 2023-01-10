This Streaming Guide Helps You Find Which Movies and TV Shows to Watch Next – Cheapism

This Streaming Guide Helps You Find Which Movies and TV Shows to...

Not knowing what to do with yourself after binging an awesome TV show or film series? Or maybe you’re spending more time trying to find a new show than actually watching one? We’re all busy, and nobody’s got time for mindless scrolling, so say hello to JustWatch: a movie and TV show search engine that helps you find the best streaming options for your favorite content.





Marketed as a one-stop shop for streaming and entertainment needs, JustWatch is free and has movie buffs raving about its convenience and user-friendly settings.

Curated for You

One of the standout features of JustWatch is its personalized recommendations. You’ll find that the more you use it, the more it learns about your preferences and the more likely it will be able to suggest content you will enjoy. This makes it easy to discover movies and TV shows you might not have otherwise known about.

Designed as an app to keep all your streaming needs in one place, JustWatch helps you find where to watch a movie or TV show online. Once you type in the title of a movie you’re searching for, JustWatch will show you all the platforms where you can stream, watch for free with ads, buy, or rent it.

JustWatch connects with many of the top streaming services on the market — including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video — and examines their content libraries for the most current results.

All Your Go-To’s and More

JustWatch is also a powerful search engine that you can use to find specific titles, or to narrow down your search by genre, release year, streaming service, and more. This makes it easy to find what you’re looking for — whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, sci-fi, true crime, or a brand-new TV show.

But the app isn’t limited to movies and TV shows — it also offers a comprehensive list of streaming options for other types of content, such as documentaries, stand-up comedy specials, cartoons, and even anime.

JustWatch is available on a wide range of platforms, including Safari, Google Chrome, iOS, and Android. This makes it easy to access your recommendations and search for content on a tablet, phone, or desktop.

After your create an account, you will be able to connect your JustWatch account with the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

LG televisions

Samsung televisions

Xbox gaming consoles

Creating an account with JustWatch is also easy; you’ll just need a Web browser and email address. This will grant you access to its free search engine — which I found sufficient for searching most content.

JustWatch follows a “freemium” model, offering a free version and an optional paid version called “JustWatch Pro.”

With the premium tier, users pay $2.50 per month (with no commitment; one can cancel at any time), and have access to an enhanced watchlist functionality with no ads and optional additional search filters (such as IMDb ratings) and the ability to “like” and “dislike” title suggestions.

Note that with the free version, users will still need subscriptions to streaming platforms or rental services to watch the content they find through JustWatch.

In addition to monitoring the most popular streaming platforms, JustWatch tracks movies and TV shows on services I had never heard of.

Streaming services that JustWatch monitors include:

