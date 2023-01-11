How to track friends and family using Google Maps to keep them safe… – The Sun

GOOGLE Maps has a seriously handy feature that can help to keep you or a loved one safe.

It uses location tracking so you can make sure someone makes it home – but it's also handy if you're trying to meet somewhere.

Tracking someone without their permission using Google Maps would involve some kind of breach of privacy.

But there are plenty of legitimate ways to track a friend or family member with their consent.

If you're trying to real-time track a friend who has shared their location like you would on WhatsApp, Google Maps definitely allows that.

To track a friend, they'll need to do one of the following…

If you want to share with someone who has a Google account, add their Gmail address to your Google Contacts.

Then open Google Maps on your device, tap your profile picture, and then choose Location Sharing.

Next, tap the Share Location button.

Now you can decide how long you want to share your location and who to.

You can tick as many contact names as you like.

When you're ready, tap the Share button on your iPhone.

The people you selected will now receive an alert to track you.

To share your location with a Google Contact, go to Google Maps and tap your profile picture.

Then choose Location Sharing.

Tap the Share Location button.

You may have to allow Maps to access your contacts at this point.

Now you can select how long you want to share your location and select each person you want to see it.

Sadly, it’s only possible to share your live location using a mobile device.

But you can still view someone else’s location on the desktop version of Google Maps.

And you can stop sharing your location with someone via desktop too.

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered…

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Gordon Ramsay 'accidentally lets slip wife Tana is pregnant with 6th child'

Major burger chain 'to close half of restaurants' under new plans

ITV star admits drink driving but says she only got in car to escape threesome

Alan Carr to replace David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent judges panel

©News Group Newspapers Limited in England No. 679215 Registered office: 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF. “The Sun”, “Sun”, “Sun Online” are registered trademarks or trade names of News Group Newspapers Limited. This service is provided on News Group Newspapers’ Limited’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site. View our online Press Pack. For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on The Sun, please use the Site Map. The Sun website is regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes. For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: thesun.co.uk/editorial-complaints/

source