Update on the Elon Musk and Dogecoin class action: scheduled court conference – The Cryptonomist

The Elite Real Estate (€ERE) token sale is here

Blockchain technology is the best alternative to traditional databases

GAIN Expo – Gaming Innovations, May 04-05, Amsterdam

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, on the future of crypto in 2023

How SEC Plans To Change The Cryptocurrency Markets

Italy: crypto tax approved on the 2023 budget law

Crypto taxation: the new budget law

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doing all it can to delay ruling on Ripple

Hack against Ankr protocol: over $5 million in crypto stolen

Crypto hack also causes damage to FTX: $600 million lost. Could it be an internal entity within the company?

Rubic DEX loses $1 million in crypto to hacker attack

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

GAIN Expo – Gaming Innovations, May 04-05, Amsterdam

Switzerland’s Premier Crypto Conference, CryptoSummit.ch, returns in 2023 with a deluxe two-day format in Zurich & Davos.

Tether: the second Plan B Forum in Lugano

Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, on the future of crypto in 2023

Cardano NFT Column: Whiskees

Simon Dee: the interview with the NFT artist on The Nemesis

Interview with Matter Labs, the team building behind zkSync

The crypto Dash 2 Trade surpasses $15 million in pre-sale alone

Coinbase continues with layoffs of 950 more people

Crypto.com will exclude Tether (USDT) transactions

Cryptocurrencies: early signs of a return of volatility

News about Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest holder of BTC

Bitcoin flies high thanks in part to BlackRock’s move

Josh Gilbert of eToro publishes first 2023 analysis for Bitcoin

Predictions about Bitcoin by El Salvador’s president for 2022: were they all wrong?

Ethereum News: Grayscale trading at -60% and the crypto world is worried!

Negative news about the crypto Ethereum

What is an Ethereum node and how it works

Ethereum staking: unlocking test coming soon

Bitcoin mining difficulty is still declining

Bitcoin mining: another company goes bankrupt

Bitcoin mining: the problems are not over

Hashrate low: Bitcoin mining difficulty collapses

Circle continues to increase reserves for USDC

Tether (USDT) under scrutiny: possible crisis for stablecoin

USDT: Tether’s stablecoin has not lost its peg

USD Coin is back on the rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Gala Price Forecasting

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Matic Start New Week in Green Figures

Near Protocol Finished Last Week Up Over 29%

Cryptocurrencies value: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Price Analyses

Collapse of crypto TVL in 2022

Binance: Patrick Hillman says the crypto-exchange has an expiration date

MakerDAO: DAI savings rate increased by 1%

Compound suspends operations of four crypto

The CEO of Binance says the future will be DeFi

Fight Out: the move-to-earn crypto project for fitness enthusiasts

NFTs: OpenSea adds support for Arbitrum Nova

Europe: projected NFT market growth of 46.8% year-on-year

NFT: Shopify adds Avalanche-based NFTs for its merchants

Fight Out: the move-to-earn crypto project for fitness enthusiasts

Calvaria, the new play-to-earn crypto game

A Historical Perspective on 3D Game Development Platforms and Their Integration with Ethereum

PokéWorld NFT sued by the real Pokémon Company

The Sandbox: NFT sales in the metaverse down 20% in the last 24 hours

“NirvanaVerse”: a new exciting project by The Nemesis and Rai Cinema

The Sandbox, not just land but also sports and crypto

Sandbox and its Sand crypto announce new lands in the NFT metaverse

Opportunities for Artists from The NFT Magazine on Nifty Gateway

Hivearium NFT: artist Roberto Giavarini exhibits at Ceribelli Gallery

Poseidon DAO, Deploy Collection #02 sold out in 2 minutes

Paulo Renftle: an interview with the NFT artist and photographer in The Nemesis metaverse

Microsoft wants to acquire ChatGPT

Robinhood shares: $455 million HOOD seized from Sam Bankman-Fried

Binance’s CZ: “Google uses CoinMarketCap for its crypto data”

Binance dominates over the top 11 exchanges, Coinbase drops sharply

Visa: the 5 trends of 2023 for digital payments

China: the digital Yuan

Venmo amid convenience and controls

Revolut surpasses one million customers in Italy

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Alessia Pannone – 13 Dec 2022

The class action lawsuit for Elon Musk to the detriment of the Dogecoin Foundation was recently updated after plaintiffs filed their second amended complaint yesterday. In fact, a court conference is now scheduled.

The Dogecoin Foundation is a Colorado corporation that has created and operated Dogecoin in partnership with Elon Musk since 2018. It will also be recalled that the crypto Dogecoin has become prestigious precisely since Musk, the Tesla genius and now Twitter owner, demonstrated his support for it.

Summary

After six months of additional guarantees and RICO violations by Elon Musk, the plaintiffs filed their second amended complaint on Monday, 12 December, with the court‘s permission.

Specifically, this includes all of Mr. Musk’s conduct since the original complaint was filed on June 16, 2022, and additional stock manipulation after the amended complaint was filed on 6 September 2022.

The SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, announced on 8 September 2022 that almost all cryptocurrencies are actually securities regulated by securities laws, which required pleading amendments. The court then scheduled a conference for 20 January 2023 and the defendants hired a lawyer.

In addition, Musk’s accusers announced that a new plaintiff, after responding to their SEC statutory notice, was added because he had lost $150,000 trading Dogecoin. In addition, four other plaintiffs have been removed so that there are only five total class representatives.

The suit also states that many class members lost money in the $60,000-$75,000 range and there are about two million class members who collectively lost billions of dollars. Plaintiffs have identified at least one of Musk’s Dogecoin wallets that coincides with his pumping and dumping of Dogecoin.

The plaintiffs, on the subject of Elon Musk and the Dogecoin Foundation, were not mincing their words in expressing their opinions, claiming:

“Together, Musk, the Dogecoin Foundation and Tesla are engaged in a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise that has defrauded millions of people, including our five plaintiffs and the Dogecoin-owning class out of billions of dollars. Three independent experts say Musk is responsible for manipulating Dogecoin and the plaintiffs have retained an expert, Stan Smith, to prove how and why Dogecoin is nothing more than a pyramid/ponzi scheme.”

Moreover, still following what the plaintiffs claim, while Musk increased the price by 36,000% from 2019 to 2021 (from $0.002 to $0.73), thereafter the price dropped by 90% (from $0.73 to $0.05) and has only risen to $0.08-$0.10 recently due to Musk’s purchase of Twitter and further illegal pumping of Dogecoin.

Finally, they invite anyone who has lost money exchanging Dogecoin or holds Dogecoin at a loss to join the class action lawsuit for free, along with anyone who has paid Dogecoin exchange fees, mining fees, or spread fees since 16 June 2016.

The charges against Musk over the Dogecoin Foundation case, is unfortunately not the first for the Tesla entrepreneur. Indeed, it only adds to a collection that Musk has nurtured since becoming the new CEO of Twitter only a few months ago.

In fact, since he acquired Twitter, Elon Musk has not stopped being the center of media attention. After controversy over polls such as the one on Trump, paid blue ticks, and mass layoffs, now authorities in San Francisco are investigating the fact that some rooms at the company’s headquarters appear to have been turned into dormitories without any permission.

Hence, beds and curtains that, in the complaint of some employees would seem to respond to the demand for the high-intensity work the tycoon has been talking about for his Twitter 2.0, have once again attracted the attention of authorities.

So, according to some sources, it would appear, citing some employees, that beds, in some cases up to eight, and curtains have been put up in several offices that seem to respond to the demand for “hard, high-intensity work” that Elon Musk needs.

Some employees, in particular, have complained to authorities about the changes that have taken place without any request to use part of the building for residential use. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection does, in fact, intend to inspect Twitter’s headquarters after the complaints.

As anticipated, Elon Musk has brought quite a few changes since he became the CEO of Twitter and, in most cases, these have not been in any way welcome by employees in the first place.

Now, another of the latest changes the Tesla genius wants to bring to Twitter is the removal of 1.5 billion profiles from the platform. Recently Elon Musk announced via a post the following:

“Twitter will soon start clearing the space occupied by 1.5 billion profiles. These are obvious account deletions that have been untweeted and logged in for years.”

Meanwhile, at headquarters, robots are expected which will lead to mass layoffs, resulting in Musk being sued by employees aggrieved by the measure. The latter claim that Musk’s mass layoffs triggered multiple violations of workers’ rights.

This is further compounded by the complaint of two cleaning workers at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, who told the BBC that they were fired without receiving any benefits.

The workers added that their jobs will be replaced by robots. A California senator commented that Musk is treating former staff “like garbage.” And San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced an investigation into whether the billionaire has violated the law.

It doesn’t end there, because additional sources report how, under Musk’s leadership, life for Twitter employees has radically changed. Whereas before they could work anywhere, now they are forced to their desks in an effort to show that dedication to Twitter 2.0 that Musk not only demands, but expects in order for them to keep their jobs.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

R.L. Bryer – 11 Jan 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source