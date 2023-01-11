Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal … – Yahoo Finance

There have been several holdover pandemic issues that have hogged headlines this year as record inflation continues to plague American households. With seven days to go until the critical midterm elections, stimulus payments are once again being discussed by both major parties.

Discover: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

As Newsweek reported, a recent poll indicated that almost two-thirds of Americans are in favor of the federal government providing additional stimulus checks to help them combat inflation.

The study, conducted for Newsweek by market research consultant Redfield & Wilton Strategies, polled 1,500 eligible American voters Oct. 23-24, 2022, and found that 63% of respondents would support the federal government issuing new inflation checks. Of these respondents, 42% answered that they “strongly agree” with receiving further assistance.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government issued three Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) to eligible U.S. taxpayers. The first stimulus check issued was for $1,200 in April 2020, followed by a second for $600 in Deceember 2020 and January 2021. The last payment, for $1,400, was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans in March 2021, per USA.gov.

Since then, there has been fevered discussion about further federal aid to Americans. Many individual states have taken matters into their own hands and have used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid persistent high inflation this year.

However, there are plenty who oppose the idea of additional aid. The Redfield & Wilton Strategies/Newsweek survey showed that 18% are against new inflation checks and 15% neither agree nor disagree. A further 3% do not know their position on the subject.

Quoted by Newsweek, former chief economist for the Department of Labor (and current scholar at The Heritage Foundation) Diana Furchtgott-Roth weighed in on the matter. Furchtgott-Roth argued that federal and state governments providing residents with continued stimulus payments hurts the economy by causing higher inflation and fueling the incentive for people to remain out of work.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

More: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

“This is because America has 10 million job openings that need to be filled,” Furchtgott-Roth said. “This drives up the cost of labor as employers compete for workers. It makes goods more expensive because firms are producing less than they prefer. It makes services more expensive because service-providing organizations — such as restaurants, hotels and airline companies — cannot provide all the services that consumers demand.”

More From GOBankingRates

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

10 Things to Do Now If Your Credit Score Is Under 700

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief

Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

Is this the ultimate safe haven?

While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal…

‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

(Bloomberg) — Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months. Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials.

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

A new analysis rates jobs based on median salary, job satisfaction, work-life balance, stress level, unemployment rate and growth in that sector.

Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

Boeing stock slipped on Jan. 10 after an analyst downgrade. Here's how high it can go from here.

In this article, we will discuss the 10 penny stocks that will make you a millionaire. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Penny Stocks That Will Make You A Millionaire. Penny stocks can be an attractive option for investors looking to get in on the stock […]

Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

Although macroeconomic factors are producing drag at the moment, one pundit believes there is plenty of reason to be bullish on the company.

If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

source