Are Amazon Emails About 'Prime Day Small Business' Sweepstakes … – Snopes.com

In July 2022, readers asked Snopes if Amazon was really sending customers emails about a sweepstakes titled “Prime Day Small Business Promotion” — or, whether messages detailing such a contest were a scam. After some research, we learned the emails were about a genuine promotion from the company.

On a website run by Amazon that outlines selling guidelines, the company published the following details:

Prime Day Small Business Promotion (Sweepstakes)

From June 21, 2022, through July 11, 2022, Amazon will offer eligible customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes, unique experiences like an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl, and exclusive merchandise in our all-new, “Support Small Businesses to Win Big” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is free to enter. Once registered, for every $1 a customer spends on eligible small business products, they will receive one additional entry in the sweepstakes.

To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses selling in Amazon’s store, we have curated a selection of products from small American brands and artisans in a dedicated storefront within Amazon.

Additionally, we’re always looking to invent new ways for our customers to discover and support small businesses in their communities and this Prime Day we are excited to test a new Small Business badge that identifies products from small business brand owners and artisans.

For more information, go to the Prime Day Small Business Promotions FAQ.

We found two tweets that supposedly showed screenshots of emails about the promotion and those messages mentioned gift-card prizes. Several users replied to those tweets, saying they, too, have received similar emails from Amazon.

By email, a spokesperson for Amazon’s PR team confirmed that the email messages shown in these tweets were genuine and said that gift cards were a part of the Prime Day Small Business Promotion. They also told us that official correspondence for the sweepstakes will come from noreply@primedaysweepstakes.com with the subject line, “Congratulations – Claim Your Amazon Prime Day Sweepstakes Prize.”

In these email messages, a link to the “Prize Claim Portal” led to a page that asked to login to Amazon. According to information we received, this was legitimate. Further, a form may need to be completed with a name and some personal information, as required by law.

Note: Outside of an official Amazon login or password-change page, the company will never ask for a password or other confidential information.

