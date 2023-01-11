A new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro software update is rolling out – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest offering in Samsung’s lineup of wireless earbuds, and they have been on the market for just a little over three months and picked up two software updates during that time. And now, Buds 2 Pro owners have another update to look forward to.

Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that bumps the firmware version up to R510XXU0AVK3. The update “improves device behavior”, as Samsung puts it, by improving the earbuds’ stability and reliability.

It’s basically the same changelog as the one that accompanied the previous update for these earbuds, with Samsung not divulging any real details about how the latest update will impact the user experience. That said, if your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have some niggles or issues, fingers crossed they have been addressed in the latest firmware.

The new Buds 2 Pro update’s rollout seems to have started in and is limited to the USA at this time, but it should expand to other markets in the coming weeks. Yes, weeks, as Samsung often takes a long time to release updates for its wearable devices in various countries after the initial rollout.

To download the update, just open the Galaxy Wearable app on the phone or tablet that’s paired to your earbuds or wait for the app to automatically send you a notification when the update is available in your country and install it by tapping the notification.

Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review if you’re contemplating buying a new pair of wireless earbuds (with all the Black Friday discounts still going strong, now is the perfect time for a purchase). And let us know down in the comments section and on our social channels if you notice any changes once the earbuds have been updated.

