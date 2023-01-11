Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Nothing Phone 1: For Rs. 30000, this is the better phone – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Nothing Phone 1? Redmi’s newest launch makes it go head-to-head with the darling of tech geeks and enthusiasts, the Nothing Phone (1). With a starting price of Rs. 29999, this is the most expensive Redmi Note we have ever seen and Xiaomi has filled its spec sheet to the brim. A 200MP main camera, a 120W fast charging, and a 120Hz OLED display are just a few of the highlight features. But, Redmi being Redmi, the compromises are larger on this device.

That’s where the Nothing Phone (1) comes across as a great option. For less than what the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus costs, the Phone (1) flaunts an interesting design, a sorted midrange Snapdragon chipset, a bunch of premium midrange features, and a clean Android experience. The question obviously arises – which of these to choose if you have Rs. 30000 to spend on a smartphone? The answer is easier to find than you think.

Buy the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus if:

– you value the Redmi brand name and want an established service network of a big brand.

– you value Xiaomi’s highly customisable MIUI 13 experience.

– you seek a superfast 120W wired fast charging solution to fill up the battery in just a few minutes.

– you want a high resolution 200MP camera sensor to zoom in digitally.

– you want a big nice 120Hz 10-bit OLED display for watching movies and web shows.

– you seek good battery life.

– you seek a fast and reliable Dimensity 1080 chip.

Buy the Nothing Phone 1 if:

– you want an exciting new design with an excellent glass-metal build quality.

– a well-tuned dual 50MP rear camera that’s closer to the iPhone 14 in terms of still photography performance.

– a nice big-enough 6.5-inch OLED display with symmetrical bezels and 120Hz refresh rate.

– Strong and reliable performance courtesy of the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, it runs apps and games smoothly.

– All-day battery life.

– you seek wireless charging.

– most importantly, a clean Android experience. The Nothing OS interface is as clean as the Material You theme on Google’s Pixel device.

– Longer OS update support.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a better choice for this kind of money. The user experience is well polished, something which the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus lacks.

