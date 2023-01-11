Leading Climate Tech Based Cryptocurrency YES WORLD … – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. Blockchain based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialised glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

The specialised glass solution includes double pane glass and sandwich glass which has a layer of patented material that reflects the 85% solar radiant heat as well as blocks 92% of UV rays from entering the building. The energy efficient glass is a see-through windows solution that blocks the majority of solar heat from entering the building and significantly reduces the energy consumption in terms of HVAC load.

The energy efficient glass product line by YES WORLD not only reduces the radiant heat, thereby reducing the greenhouse effect in the building, but also reflects 92% of the damaging UV rays back out through the window, reducing fading and sun damage. It also provides daytime privacy through its unique one way vision design, as well as control glare issues for sensitive eyes.

As a climate tech company, YES WORLD is on the world’s biggest mission to SAVE EARTH, working towards a solution for the biggest problem faced by mankind – Global Warming. YES WORLD is among a very few companies that have tangible offerings towards the solution of the global warming crisis. In addition to the energy efficient windows solution, YES WORLD is also working on Carbon emission data analytics as well as tokenisation service for carbon offsets.

YES WORLD TOKEN is the native token for YES WORLD’s Save Earth mission. YES WORLD has taken a community driven approach to generate awareness around climate change and global warming and YES is a powerful mechanism to create a strong community working towards meaningful carbon emission reduction activities while getting advantages of holding best in class utility Token in the form of $YES.

Launched in April 2022, YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from global crypto audiences and buying interest seen across all exchanges. Based on CoinMarketCap data, it has already generated three digit returns for early adopters. YES WORLD announced launch of global utilities portal which is available in 80 countries worldwide

YES is a leading utility token with token usability available across several verticals – Gaming, Travel, NFT Marketplace, Health & Fitness, Financial services as well as wide acceptance among e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. YES WORLD plans to onboard 10 million merchants worldwide by the global launch event scheduled in April 2024.

YES WORLD Token offers several utility services to investors and enables them to not just hold a token for price appreciation, but also to use it for various usability and utility services available in their countries. Users can make the payment by scanning the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal using the token.

YES WORLD Token is trading on several leading centralised exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralised exchange – PancakeSwap. YES WORLD plans to be listed on over 50 leading crypto exchanges before its global launch.

Just last week YES WORLD announced that it crossed an important milestone of 1.5 million transactions and 100k holders on explorer – BSCScan.

YES WORLD was conceptualised and is promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary’s vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

Important links:

Twitter – https://twitter.com/yesworld24

CMC – https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token/

Website – www.yesworld.io







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

