Bernstein: Recent Gains in Some Cryptocurrencies Caused by Short Covering – Yahoo Finance

This year began at a time of peak bearish sentiment in crypto markets, but in the past 24 hours, cryptocurrencies have gained, with some out-of-favor coins climbing more than 20%, Bernstein said in a research report Monday.

Many of the tokens that have rallied in the last couple of days are the ones that were most shorted, including solana (SOL) and lido (LDO), the report said.

Shorting is a way of betting that a price will decline. An investor borrows a security and sells it in the hope that the price will drop. They then repurchase the security and return it to the lender. The borrower can then pocket the difference if they are right or fork out the difference if wrong.

Investors had bet against liquid staking platform Lido on concerns that the next Ethereum upgrade will fail to introduce the scheduled ability to withdraw staked ether (ETH). Solana had declined on the fallout from crypto exchange FTX’s collapse, the report added. FTX and sister company Alameda Research held large amounts of solana on their balance sheets.

In the last 24 hours, forced buying by investors who had shorted the tokens – a so-called short squeeze – saw lido gain 21% and solana 24%, the note said. LDO is up 81% this year and SOL 67%, while ether has gained 11% and bitcoin (BTC) 5%, Bernstein said.

“Ether strength is all fundamentals,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote. “ETH is the apex asset for the new cycle (whenever it commences).”

With the optimism around China reopening, Bernstein notes that bullish investors have been making the case that buying has been led by Asia, rather than the U.S., where sentiment is still muted in the aftermath of FTX.

The broker says this is potentially a “transitory narrative” given that crypto markets are generally more upbeat before the Chinese New Year, which starts Jan. 22.

The Easy Company has raised $14.2 million in a seed round and launched its “social” crypto wallet to help onboard more mainstream audiences, it shared exclusively with TechCrunch. Today, its beta wallet is available to the public on iOS and Android after completing a 30-day private testing phase, Mike Dougherty, co-founder and CEO of Easy, said to TechCrunch. The funding round included Lobby Capital, Relay Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Tapestry VC, Upside and Scribble Ventures, as well as angel investors from traditional social media and web3 groups like former heads of Instagram, Novi product and engineering and former executives from Airbnb, Twitter, Uber, OpenTable and Eventbrite, among others.

Bitcoin and Ether gained in Tuesday trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, helped by signs inflation pressure is easing in the U.S.

Traders liquidated some $245 million worth of short positions, according to Coinglass.

As NFT interest continues to grow, gaming and NFT-related coins, like GALA, are leading this week’s rally.

Beacon, a web3-focused early-stage accelerator program, launched last year, and its flagship cohort just graduated. The teams in the first cohort, known as Cohort 0, presented their ideas on Tuesday during a demo day, exclusively covered by TechCrunch. “For Cohort 0, we spoke with over 1,000 projects to end up at 15 companies in Cohort 0 with 13 graduating at our Demo Day,” Sandeep Nailwal, core contributor of Beacon and co-founder of Polygon, said to TechCrunch.

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is ending its crypto-interest earning product Earn on Tuesday due to a “constantly changing regulatory landscape” in the country, according to a company announcement.

ALSO: Bitcoin and ether traded up. Solana saw double-digit gains amid strong transactional activity.

On Tuesday, MPs and financial experts weighed up the potential benefits and risks for UK businesses and consumers of allowing the crypto asset industry to flourish in the UK.

Among the leading outperformers today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has surged 23.6% over the same period. This incredible move appears to be the result of newfound enthusiasm over the Solana network as a result of the recent airdrop of BONK, another Shiba Inu-themed meme token. As of noon ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has spiked a respectable 5.8%, but Ethereum liquid staking platform Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO) has vastly outperformed, surging 26.4% over the past 24 hours.

Poor liquidity means large buy and sell orders can significantly impact the cryptocurrency's price.

"There is much interest in whether Chair Powell, who speaks at a Riksbank event, uses the opportunity to underscore the December minutes, which pushed back against the easing of financial conditions," one observer said.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $17,000 as investors are watching the uncertainty unfold with DCG and Genesis Trading. IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan provides his markets analysis, saying, "this is a very thinly traded market so it doesn't take a lot to move the price up."

Digital Currency Group is responding to the open letter Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss issued, stating in part on Twitter that this "is another desperate and unconstructive publicity stunt." Winklevoss asked the DCG board to remove Silbert, citing DCG's inability to find a fair resolution with creditors of DCG's Genesis unit. DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk.

Bitcoin itself has gained 4.3% since the start of 2023, though stuck in a narrow range between $16,500 and $17,300. The world's biggest cryptocurrency is eerily subdued, with its 7-day volatility dropping to levels not seen since October 2018, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. "It will be a year for the patient, as we do not anticipate prices nearing former all-time highs in 2023," said Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at Arcane Research.

