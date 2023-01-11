Terra (LUNA) Do the Risks Outweigh the Rewards Monday? – InvestorsObserver

Terra receives an average risk rating from InvestorsObserver analysis. The proprietary scoring system analyzes how much money was required to move the price over the past 24 hours. The metric looks at recent changes in volume and market cap to evaluate how much a coin can be manipulated by limited trading. The score ranges from 0 to 100, with low scores representing high risk and high values equating to low risk.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

See Full LUNA Report InvestorsObserver is giving Terra a medium Risk/Reward Score. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Terra!

Trading Analysis

The risk gauge rank for LUNA shows the coin is currently a moderate risk investment. Traders focused on risk assessment will find the gauge most useful for avoiding (or adding) risky investments.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LUNA has traded 33.33% lower over the past 24 hours to its current price of $1.75. This shift has occurred while volume is below its average level and the coin’s market capitalization has risen. The cryptocurrency now has a market capitalization of $223,484,770.03 while $89,787,906.19 worth of the coin has traded over the last 24 hours. The price change in relation to the degree of volume and market cap changes gives Terra an average risk rating.

Summary

LUNA’s price movement over the past day of trading leads to an average risk ranking as its recent price movement relative to trading volume gives traders reason to be not overly concerned on the coin’s manipulability as of now. Click Here to get the full Report on Terra (LUNA).

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter

Stock Price data may be delayed up to 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023. Portions of this content may be copyrighted by Fresh Brewed Media, Investors Observer, and/or O2 Media LLC. All Rights Reserved. Portions of this content protected by US Patent numbers 7,865,496, 7,856,390, and 7,716,116. Investing in stocks, bonds, option and other financial instruments involve risks and may not be suitable for everyone. Portfolio results are unaudited and based on varying investment expiration dates. Terms of Service | Privacy Policy

source