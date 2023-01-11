Merry Christmas 2022: Here’s how to send Xmas stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram | Mint – Mint

With the advent of technology, now it is easier to wish your family, friends and dear ones with quirky Instagram and WhatsApp stickers rather than sending them greeting cards and telephonic wishes. If you are wondering how to send lively Christmas stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp, here is the guide for you.

The festival of Christmas and holiday season is around the corner. With the advent of technology, now it is easier to wish your family, friends and dear ones with quirky Instagram and WhatsApp stickers rather than sending them greeting cards and telephonic wishes. If you are wondering how to send lively Christmas stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp, here is the guide for you:

Guide to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp

In order to send the Christmas stickers, a user must download them from the Play Store. Proceed to the Play Store and download any sticker pack of choice from there. After downloading these sticker packs, users can find multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them in a shape like a plus (+). Users can tap on these buttons to add these stickers on their WhatsApp app.

After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening the chat window with any contact and selecting stickers of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and head to the right-most tab for stickers which is where all the new Christmas stickers will be present.

Guide to send Christmas stickers on Instagram

To send the Christmas stickers on Instagram, just open the Direct Messages on the app and then open the chat window of the receiver. A sticker icon will appear next to the text-typing bar at the bottom. Tap on the button to open the sticker-search bar. Type Christmas to find the festival themed stickers. Tap on any of these stickers and they will be sent.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced that they are launching a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.

As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

“To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked – a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues,” the message on Instagram’s announcement blog read.



Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source