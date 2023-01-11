Hyundai Ioniq 5 with e-corner tech turns on a dime – Green Car Reports

An electric powertrain allows for a lot more possibilities for improving low-speed maneuverability, as Hyundai recently demonstrated.

The automaker’s Hyundai Mobis mobility-tech division has developed a hardware set called “e-corner” that allows a vehicle’s individual wheels to rotate up to 90 degrees. The system was first shown in 2021, and the general concept dates back to 2018, but Hyundai Mobis has now applied it to a Hyundai Ioniq 5 to show its potential.

Hyundai Mobis e-corner module

With e-corner, the Ioniq 5 can crab sideways like a GMC Hummer EV, turn in place much like the “tank turn” maneuver exhibited by Rivian and Mercedes-Benz EQG prototypes, drive diagonally, or do a pivot turn, where one set of wheels remains stationary and acts as a pivot point for the rest of the car.

Making this possible are modules that incorporate the hardware needed to rotate the wheels at different angles. Hyundai Mobis appears to have skipped the idea of in-wheel motors, however, perhaps keeping the motor together with the module but not part of the actual wheel’s unsprung weight. That added unsprung weight can make tuning for ride quality and handling difficult.

Hyundai Mobis has said that it aims to develop a skateboard platform with four e-corner modules by 2023, and integrate it with autonomous-driving tech by 2025, to create a vehicle purpose-built for mobility services.

As we pointed out when Hyundai Mobis first showed its e-corner system in 2021, the concept of a highly-maneuverable skateboard platform is similar to the approach of Israeli startup REE, which has shown three versions of its own skateboard platform, and has made a deal to supply at least one version to Indian automaker Mahindra for commercial vehicles.

Sign up to get the latest green car and environmental news, delivered to your inbox daily!

I agree to receive emails from Green Car Reports. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.

A Ram extended-range EV will help run faster than regulations. Lightyear opens the waitlist for its $40,000 model. Goodyear shows a tire that’s 90% sustainable. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. While Ford and GM are aiming to make electric trucks and gasoline ones in the years ahead, Stellantis plans that plus a range-extended electric truck from Ram. And as Stellantis’ CEO told Green Car Reports, it’s part of a need to “run faster than regulations.” Lightyear has opened the waitlist for its $40,000 Lightyear 2 solar car, which is due in 2025, with the…

Keeping ahead of regulators is part of the motivation behind a range-extended Ram electric truck that’s in the works.

The demonstration tire shows Goodyear has the capability to make a tire with 90% sustainable content, even as it aims to launch a production tire with 70% sustainable content this year.

The Lightyear 2 will have a real-world range near 500 miles, according to the company—and, likely, the same level of emphasis on reducing dependence on charging infrastructure.

Mercedes has announced its own charging network. Vinfast revealed more details about its smaller EVs. A heated seat belt could help unlock more winter-time EV range. And how will a Ram range-extended electric truck take form? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Stellantis’ Ram brand…

While it might sound extravagant and unnecessary, ZF’s Heat Belt helps to steer the burden away from conventional cabin heating.

Forget about a plug-in hybrid; Ram will add class-leading real-world range with a gasoline range extender. And it’s considering hydrogen fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks for the near future.

Vinfast now says the first U.S. customer cars were delivered in December, shortly after their arrival from Vietnam.

At CES, the automaker announced an initiative to place EV fast-charging sites along highways, while also near amenities and Mercedes dealerships.

Which popular EV got a price hike the same week it once again became eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit? What did the Sony-Honda electric car venture choose as its brand name? This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending January 6…

BMW is going back to basics with the look and the interface for its mid-decade EVs. The Sony-Honda EV brand now has a name. Stellantis is getting in the electric aircraft business. Ram reveals the direction of its future trucks, and it’s electric. And there’s another Ram plug-in on the…

source