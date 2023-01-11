Miidas NFT Completes NFT Airdrop, Partnership with BNB Chain … – BSC NEWS

Over 13,000 wallets participated in the airdrop for the latest Miidas NFT offer.

Miidas NFT has confirmed it completed the Y2023 NFT Collection Airdrop to participating users almost ten days before the January 15 expected date. The Miidas team confirmed that over 13,000 wallets were input into the participation list.

✨Y2023 NFT Collection Airdrop Update

All NFTs have been distributed successfully, you may view at 'My Collected NFT' section. 😊

How to import to your wallet

Once again our BIG THANK YOU for your support!

The airdrop opportunity ran before the New Year, from December 26 to January 1. Users had to participate in simple social media tasks to add to the eligibility list.

The Miidas team published a short YouTube for guidance on how to obtain your NFT and retrieve it from your decentralized wallet.

✨Useful Tips

How to check if any NFT received and import it to your Metamask wallet?

For further technical support or guidance, please join us

Happy Monday!

The Miidas team distributed the NFTs over January 5-6 and requests any users who did not receive their NFT to formally contact the team through their Technical Support Telegram.

The Miidas NFTs are coming as the CoreDAO mainnet launch imminently approaches the anxious community. The Miidas NFT sold out their NFT presale to Core Miners last month. The presale sold out in about five hours.

Miidas is aiming to be a huge player across the NFT industry, with users able to interchange NFTs across multiple blockchains. There are rumors that BSC News could begin working with Miidas NFT to bring multichain utility to the BSC News NFT.

So hear me out… @BSCNewsNFT partners with @miidasnft to create dual chain utility between #BNBChain and #core. Maybe something like every BSC News nft holder at the time of mainnet launch gets an airdrop on #core? Limited mint on $core as well? @miidasnft you in for that?

Stay tuned for more information as the story develops.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Website | Docs | Twitter | Discord |

Miidas is the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for both digital and physical assets, a project backed by Bitgert Brise chain. Miidas is also one of the largest NFT platforms in Asia, providing an all-in-one platform including a marketplace, launchpad, and staking pool for the creators and investors. Miidas currently has over 6000 NFTs and over $850k volume traded since May 2022.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube |

New report from Bloomberg has exclusive comments from Binance that admit previous flaws.

Binance has admitted to having had flaws and early operational issues with its BUSD stablecoin, according to a Bloomberg article from January 9. The issues have led to upward of $1 billion in missing collateral at specific times.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange acknowledged that its Binance-pegged BUSD– a different version than the one managed by Paxos Trust– had “frayed” from its peg in the past. However, a Binance spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg’s Emily Nicolle and Muyao Shen that the issues are resolved and that at “no point were redemptions impacted for users.” Binance admits the issues surrounding the depegging were due to operational delays.

Binance’s two versions of stablecoins are analyzed in the Bloomberg report. The evidence presented examines the differences between the Binance-pegged BUSD and the Ethereum-based Paxos-backed stablecoin. The Paxos version is the only version legally required to be backed 1-1, although Binance now guarantees that its pegged BUSD does meet that criterion.

The admittance by Binance comes as the exchange faces a mountain of public scrutiny over its finances. As the largest exchange in the world and one which took on a sizeable market share in 2022, the fangs are out on Binance. The massive market share held by Binance only makes it more of a target for regulators and competitors alike.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram |

The industry lost over 500% more year-to-year compared to 2021.

Pride goeth before destruction. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) crashed back to earth in 2022. The whole industry got hit with a reality check to the tune of nearly $48 billion in losses.

From the collapse of Centralized Exchanges (CEX) like FTX to the infamous unraveling of Terra’s algorithmic LUNA stablecoin, billion-dollar hits kept coming and coming in 2022. A new report from DEFIYIELD Security analyzed the top ten major loss of funds across DeFi in 2022.

The largest losses–like the Terra Luna or Celsius collapses–were emblematic of the most common places losses occurred: stablecoins and centralized exchanges. In the case of Luna, the stablecoin became entirely unstable and saw a loss of $40 billion, by far the largest collapse in 2022. Celsius, like FTX, was a centralized exchange that declared for bankruptcy and led to over $1 billion in DeFi losses.

Several other projects also saw losses of around $1 billion, with no other project coming close to the destruction of Luna.

Here are the top 10 losses of 2022 in DeFi:

Compared to 2021, where the industry lost just 8.7 billion, the over $47 billion lost in 2022 is crippling. That’s an over 500% increase! The industry has definitely taken a black eye leaving 2022, but oddly enough, there is still plenty to be bullish about.

For a full review of the report from DEFIYIELD Security, see it here.

DEFIYIELD is a smart contract auditing provider that began in July 2020. They focus on checking the security of yield farming projects and the world's only DeFi cross-chain asset management protocol based on machine learning techniques. As an industry leader in auditing, DEFIYIELD is pushing the standards with its approach to audits. As exploits and scams appear across the ecosystem, the work from DEFIYIELD is providing relief to investors and developers.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Blog |

The first war style play-to-earn GameFi is here from PiChain Mall.

PiChain Mall has announced the beta launch of its Pi-Snake Play-to-Earn GameFi for Pi Network.

In an exciting development for Pi Network users, the trusted Pi Network marketplace, PiChain Mall, has debuted the first play-to-earn Pi Coin game within its suite of game offerings. The game is currently only available in Pi Browser mode, with additional game modes and updates expected daily.

Beta version of Pi-Snake is live!

This is the 1st online war game on PCM gaming platform. Pioneers can play with your friends and earn Pi!

Early supporters can get exclusive suprise box! Stay tuned!

Website: https://t.co/U0lC6e2dao#PiNetwork #PiChainMall #PiGame #PiSnake

Pi-Snake is the first war game to feature in the PiChain Mall gaming platform. The first users to jump in and play in the first month will be eligible for exclusive prizes, including a unique skin offering to enhance their gameplay experience. The team confirmed that all skins will be in NFT format, making them available for user ownership and actions like re-sale.

The PiChain Mall team has also confirmed it will participate in the Pi Network Hackathon for Q1 2023 with the Pi-Snake GameFi project. The team will update its community daily with updates and announcements as the hackathon progresses.

1/3

Our team will participate the Pi Hackathon with Pi-Snake. We will almost update the app daily. Login Pi-Snake to follow our updates!

This is the telegram group for Pi-Snake. Pioneers can join and report feedback to us.https://t.co/zij5k9CfrP#PiNetwork #PiSnake pic.twitter.com/wgrd7KlTTu

Despite still being in beta mode, some users took to Twitter to complain about the game’s appearance and general lag in browser mode. The PiChain Mall team confirmed that users can report game bug’s via Telegram to support development in the beta test.

BSC News will follow the developments behind the PiChain Mall Pi-Snake game closely.

Pi Network is a mobile blockchain mining project on a mission to give everyone access to the cryptocurrency revolution. The project was founded by a team of Stanford University Ph.D. candidates who designed a mobile-friendly blockchain mining algorithm.

Pi Network has evolved over the years and has organized a hackathon, built a couple of working Pi blockchain apps, and is now in the final stages of transition to public mainnet.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Another NFT sell out on Core DAO's testnet helps continue to build momentum for the mainnet launch.

A small but notable feat: ISLAcore has sold out its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on the Miidas NFT Marketplace via the Core DAO testnet.

In another successful test for the Core DAO mainnet, the ISLAcore team put eleven NFTs up for sale on the Miidas NFT testnet marketplace and sold out all eleven.

The NFTs for sale included imagery of Core DAO coins and fluffy finger puppet-esque characters with lettering that reads “Hello CoreDAO 2023.” The team took to Twitter on January 9 to celebrate the successful test.

🗣️ Hello guys, we are very grateful to all the people who participated in the purchase #NFT test blockchain #Coredao_Org follow me and retweet to be informed pic.twitter.com/uNawZfC0Wu

The IslaCORE team is grateful to all who participated and will be gifting early adopters with a unique NFT from its team.

The sell-out is a testament to the hype surrounding even the smallest Core DAO projects. Core DAO projects like Miidas and Coggi Coin have also seen considerable hype build behind their projects with presale and pre-mint successes.

Dear Core community

There is no limit to your abilities, right?

The power of community is the Core value 🚀💯 @miidasnft Sold out!@Fahuradigitarts Sold out!@youngparrotnft Sold out!

What's the next …??

Core = Sold out!

All will be minted to the wallet after the mainnet pic.twitter.com/yZMJzZJOrg

The ecosystem of Core DAO is slowly expanding. The projects building behind the Core DAO testnet are showing that they can produce hype and follow through on attracting users to their communities before the mainnet launch.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Website | Docs | Twitter | Discord

The partnership between Baby Doge Coin and TEN Finance will offer users new farming options with $TENFI rewards, plus the chance to get a free NFT.

Baby Doge Coin and TEN Finance are teaming up to offer their users more ways to farm their tokens and earn rewards.

Through the collaboration, TEN Finance will host seven new auto-compounding vaults with rewards given in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol’s TENFI token. The vaults go live Jan. 12, the same day Baby Doge and TEN Finance are hosting a Twitter Spaces AMA.

Baby Doge Vaults live this Thursday, Jan 12th! https://t.co/Rt412b79Wf

According to a Medium post, the seven vaults include six existing Baby Doge Swap Farms, and one new TENFI/BUSD farm. The LP pairs include:

Additionally, starting Jan. 10, users can claim a free mint Non-Fungible Token (NFT), marking the partnership between Baby Doge and TEN Finance.

Baby Doge Swap is the acclaimed “son” of the popular meme token, DOGE. Baby Doge Swap started out as Baby Doge Coin and is a hyper-deflationary system that progressively increases its scarcity and increases its liquidity. The project is now a fully Decentralized Exchange with swaps, liquidity pools, yield farming, and more. Baby Doge considers its primary utility as building a fun meme community to spread awareness of animal adoption.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Reddit | Swap |

Ten Finance is a yield aggregator/optimizer that makes staking and yield farming easy with the most liquid BNB Chain liquidity pools available. The protocol ensures that users are exposed to the most robust yield farming environment on the DeFi market while providing security, sustainability, longevity, and simplicity. In short, Ten Finance is simplified decentralized finance.

Website | Twitter | Telegram |

