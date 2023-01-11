Teacher from Roscoe, South Dakota, participates in NASA program – Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A teacher in the Edmunds Central School District in Roscoe was announced as one of 17 astronomy educators to make up the 2023 cohort of a NASA research program.

The NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program (NITARP) partners small groups of educators with a research astronomer for “original, year-long, authentic research projects.”

Spencer Cody will join a team of teachers and students working with Dr. Varoujan Gorjian from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The team will attend the American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle this week, where they will meet each other for the first time and learn about their projects.

Since 2004 through 2023, a total of 140 educators from 42 states have participated or will participate. Cody is the first participant from South Dakota.

The program aims to reach students with information about how science really works and what NASA does, as well as inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

