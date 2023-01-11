Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update: Everything We Know So Far – DealNTech

Mehtab Ansari Mobiles

The Nothing Phone (1) launch has already been a huge event. The hype surrounding it reached worldwide, with national newspapers and TV stations covering it. The Nothing phone (1) was shipped with the latest version of Android 12, which is almost a year old at this point. Phone (1) users and those looking forward to buying it are wondering if they will get software support or not. This post will tell you everything about the Android 13 update on the Nothing Phone (1).

Update December 15: Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 1.5 beta version for those who signup for the beta program. Stable Nothing OS 1.5 will officially launch in early 2023. OS 1.5 offers a smoother and more secure user experience with new custom features.

Update November 30: Nothing has announced the open beta program for Nothing OS 1.5 (based on Android 13). To join the beta program, you must submit the IMEI of your Nothing Phone 1. Eligible participants will receive Android 13 starting mid-December 2022.

Update October 15: Nothing Phone 1 has received unofficial Android 13 with a custom ROM build. The first alpha build of Paranoid Android Topaz for Nothing Phone 1 is now available. You can download the build from the Paranoid Android portal.

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with Nothing OS on top of Android 12. Nothing OS provides a clean Android experience with some additional features. As per Nothing Phone (1)’s product page, it should receive three years of major software updates and four years of security updates. This means that the Nothing Phone (1) should receive three generations of Android updates— Android 13, Android 14, and Android 15. This is impressive when you take its price into consideration.

As a matter of fact, Google also provides three years of major software updates for its Pixel phones. Meanwhile, Samsung leads the two by an additional year of major software updates (4 years) and five years of security updates. While Nothing doesn’t offer the longest software support, it is definitely better than most other brands in the industry.

While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13 where we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023.

Google launched Android 13 officially on August 15th, 2022. Anyone with a Pixel 4 or newer can enjoy the stable Android 13 update on their Pixel. Usually, we see other Android OEMs launch their version of the Android 13 update a month or two after the stable release. Hopefully, as a new brand, Nothing will also follow the industry norm.

It should not be surprising if we see a delay in the update release as Nothing is a brand new company, and only a few hands might be working on the software. However, the unexpected can also happen, and Nothing might release the Android 13-based Nothing OS soon. Only time will tell when exactly we will see the Android 13 update on the Nothing Phone (1). Watch out for this space as we will keep updating the Android 13 status of the Nothing Phone (1) in the future.



