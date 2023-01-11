Amazon Prime day toy deals — shop Lego, Barbie, Cocomelon and more – TODAY

An affordable rowing machine, trendy booties and more Amazon must-haves right now

We’re in the final hours of the Prime Early Access Sale, the two-day sale event created by Amazon (aka the second Prime Day). So if you want to save big and stock up on items for all of your loved ones ahead of the holiday season, you’re going to want to act fast.

Thankfully, parents who are getting a head start on shopping for their kids will be pleased to hear that tons of toys are still marked down during Amazon’s big sales event. From unique picks that will help them learn valuable skills to toys that have made this year’s holiday hot lists, you can find deals on fun gifts for every kind of kid.

Short answer: Tonight. The Prime Early Access Sale runs from Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 12 a.m. PDT through Wednesday, Oct. 12; early deals began on Monday, Sept. 26. The global event ends tonight at 11:59 PDT. (For more information on the Prime Early Access Sale, visit our explainer for the full breakdown.)

So don’t waste time: Keep reading to see 38 of the best toy deals that you can shop during the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

A pick from Amazon’s Toys We Love list, this microscope will help your little one grow their passion for science. It features up-close images of flowers, insects and more for them to study. Plus, it’s loaded with fun facts about the things they’re looking at, all of which are narrated by “Wildlife Warrior” Bindi Irwin.

This fun little toy popped up on multiple retailers’ hot toy lists this year, so it’s bound to be a favorite this season. The tiny gadget allows kids to find fairies everywhere they go — it’ll glow and make sounds when they find one. Once they collect fairies, they can play games with them and feed them.

Crayola’s Ultimate Light Board also made Amazon’s list this year, and it’s not hard to see why. The bestseller lets little artists create fun pieces that truly shine. They can sketch colorful drawings using the included gel markers and then switch on the lights to see their creation glow. Once they’re done, they can wipe it clean and start all over again.

This bestselling card game is like Guess Who, but for Marvel fans. Kids will try and guess which superhero is on each card by asking questions like “Is he a part of the Avengers?” or “Can they fly?” The game is currently a No. 1 bestseller and was featured on Amazon’s top toys list.

Naomi will make the perfect addition to your little one’s Squishmallow squad! Like all of the Squishmallows, the cute plushie toy is said to be made with ultra-soft materials, making her a huggable companion that they can bring along for naps, long car rides and more.

Mini surprise toys make perfect stocking stuffers. And kids (and adults) love the little collectible items that come in these 5 Surprise balls. They feature mini versions of iconic food products, including Hershey’s Chocolate Sauce, Icee Slushies and Otter Pops and lucky collectors can even find rare glow-in-the-dark and metallic versions.

According to one toy expert we spoke to, it’s “the year of Cocomelon.” Toys featuring the popular character JJ are everywhere this season and right now, you can score a discount on a handful of options from Amazon, including this doll. The perfect bedtime companion for fans of the show, this plush doll makes sounds and plays the nursery rhyme “Yes Yes Bedtime!”

Their spidey senses will be tingling as soon as they slip on this web launcher. They can use it to launch web discs and stop their enemies in their tracks!

They can help Barbie care for animals at her very own rescue center. The doll comes with animal figures and a stethoscope, two bottles and a feeding bowl that they can use to give their new pets some TLC. There are eight animals to care for (a fox, a deer, two squirrels, two bunnies and two owls), so your little one will stay plenty busy!

Say hello to Flora! This sweet plush bunny is soft, floppy and ready for all the snuggles. Even better, when kids press her left foot, she’ll hide behind her oversized ears and play a game of peek-a-boo with them.

This kit comes with more than 15 experiments for little scientists to try. They’ll learn how to build an erupting volcano, grow a crystal and more! “These National Geographic Science Kits are amazing!” One reviewer wrote. “They have kept my grandkids entertained for hours!! And I am not saying that lightly! With a 3 and 6 year old, keeping them focused on one thing for an extended amount of time can be difficult at best. This is the third NGSK that I have purchased and each one has held their attention.”

If you’re searching for a classic toy that will keep your little one entertained for hours, Play-Doh is the way to go. And this pack has 12 colors and 47 tools for them to play with, meaning they can create shapes like unicorns, mermaids, armadillos — and wherever else their imagination takes them. It’s marked down to just $19.99 during the event.

They can help Ms. Barbie teach her student with the flipping blackboard while school is in session. The set comes another student doll, a pet hamster, books, a plant and even a cute chair. Plus, underneath the board there are shelves and a desk to store the student’s lunch box and teddy bear for lunch and playtime later. Make school fun for your little one!

Still don’t have your little one’s Halloween costume figured out? You can save on a number of kids’ costumes during the event. This witch costume, for example, is currently 44% off. And when she puts on the cute dress, hat and belt it will be hard not to immediately fall under her spell!

Teach them about the importance of recycling with this truck toy. It’s said to be made from environmentally friendly materials and is free from BPA, phthalates and PVC, according to the brand. Parents with a passion for sustainability will also love that it comes packaged in recycled, recyclable materials.

Inspire your tyke’s inner makeup artist with this kit of eight “makeup” tools made of non-toxic materials. Unlike real cosmetics, these don’t apply to the skin and are mess-free, so their imagination (and perhaps even motor skill development) can develop without you needing to grab the paper towels! This toy set is already well below $15, but you can take a further 10 percent off with the available coupon.

This toy has a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating from parents, grandparents and other shoppers who say that it’s a great interactive toy that inspires kids to use their imagination. Made for little ones aged one to five years old, the ship opens up to reveal a beach for the characters to play on. It features plenty of songs, sounds and phrases that are sure to add some excitement to playtime!

The doctor is in! Kids will love helping Doc McStuffins give all their other dolls and stuffed animals a check-up. Doc comes prepared with her stethoscope, uniform and syringe.

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can finally gift your little one that smartwatch that they’ve been asking you for. This kid-friendly version includes a pedometer to help them track their steps and has fun games for them to play (including ones that will encourage them to stay active). Parents who are worried about screen time will be happy to hear that they can set time limits and game controls.

Teach your little one all about the animals of our planet with this bestselling interactive book by LeapFrog. Its six double-sided pages are full of engaging animal names and sounds, as well as fun facts about animals in 12 categories, from the forest to the ocean. Bonus: It’s bilingual, meaning your little tyke can learn and sing about animals in both English and Spanish!

Remember Lite-Brite? You can introduce your kids to the nostalgic toy with this “Stranger Things” special edition. It comes with templates to help them create monsters and icons from the series.

Encourage their creativity with this top-rated toy: Just make sure to click the checkbox next to the on-page coupon to get 20 percent off. One satisfied reviewer said that the drawing board is easy for a toddler to figure out and “is an ideal toy to occupy children at restaurants, airports, in the car, etc.”

Shop TODAY’s own editorial director Adrianna Brach is a huge fan of VTech toys for how well they mix education with fun. Her daughter “loves a VTech book, the walker and the picnic basket. They’re all so adorable,” she raved. And this lavender walker’s average of five stars from over 84,000 customers shows that many agree. Not only will this interactive toy help your tyke progress from sitting to standing as the brand claims, but it also features a learning center complete with piano keys, light-up buttons, sing-along songs and more.

Tamagotchis have made a big comeback in the last couple of years. And this updated version has a camera, so kids can take photos with their little Tamagotchi friend, cook its meals and find tons of other Tamagotchis in the wild.

This doll is another great option for young Cocomelon fans. They can help take care of JJ by pressing his tummy to activate sounds and feeding him — the peas disappear from the spoon when they put it in his mouth!

This Fisher-Price four-in-one toy was super popular last year, and right now you can score it for an impressive 43% discount. Made for little ones ages 6 months to five years, the toy is designed to grow with them, thanks to the different stages of play. When they’re little, they can explore all the fun music, sounds and phrases that it has to offer. Then, as they start moving, they can follow along as the bot zooms around and displays colorful lights.

This art set doesn’t require any paint at all. All you need to do is add some water to the pen and they can use it to reveal vibrant colors on each page (meaning, it’s a practically mess-free activity!). Plus, once the pages are dry, their work will be erased and they can start again.

The L.O.L. Surprise craze hasn’t slowed down! And this deal on one of the brand’s fashion dolls is too good to pass up. This option, which is currently 55% off, has 20 surprises for them to unbox, including fun clothes and accessories. Plus, the packaging features a removable piece that is half of a heart, and they can complete it when they collect the Sweets doll.

If they’ve been wanting to pick up a bow and arrow after watching some of their favorite heroes using them on the screen, you’re going to want to grab this kid-friendly set while it’s on sale. They can use the suction cup arrows, bow and target to hone their skills on their own or with friends.

“Paw Patrol” to the rescue! Kids can launch their team into action with this five-in-one cruiser, which comes with a Chase figure but has spots for all six pups. The car can be transformed into two motorcycles, a boat and a helicopter, so they’ll be prepared for any situation.

There are plenty of Barbie dolls on sale right now, including this fun “made to move” version. The doll is designed with 22 joints — giving her a wide range of motion so your child can have her play air guitar or even do yoga or gymnastics. Go ahead: Let your tyke express themselves!

Nerf battles just got even better! This Nerf blaster is said to feature the brand’s largest Nerf Mega darts ever, so they can take their wars to the next level. While it’s normally $45, it’s marked down to just under $30 during the Amazon event.

This popular toy has a near-perfect 4.8-star average rating from more than 9,000 ratings — and it’s currently on sale for 36% off. Shoppers say it provides “hours of fun” for kids and are great for little ones of all ages.

Does your little one love snapping shots and taking videos on your phone? Get them a camera of their own! The fun tool allows them to take photos and videos and play with effects like time-lapse or a green screen background. It comes with a tabletop tripod, selfie stick and a wrist strap, so they can use it on their own or bring it along for adventures with friends.

Kids can roll down this track on their Radio Flyer ride-on car and then take the vehicle all around the block and backyard. The ramp also has a special track for miniature toy cars, so they can race with friends! Parents will love how the ramp and car fit in the base for easier storage.

Legos aren’t just for kids! This building set is perfect for Marvel-loving tweens, teens and even adults. They can put together the 1,023 to create a model of The Razor Crest starship that they can proudly display in their office, dorm room or on their bookshelf.

Who says card games can’t be taken on the road? The deck of 200 cards puts a spin on classic road trip games like I Spy and Categories. Each of the 200 cards has a unique prompt that’s read by the person sitting shotgun: prompts like, “The first person to spot a body of water gets a point” or “The first person who gets a wave from someone in another car gets two points.” Meant for ages 12 and up, this game is a fun way for the entire family to pass the time.

Part dodgeball game, part card game, you’ve never played anything like this before! Players will try to rack up points by collecting matching cards, but as soon as someone plays a Burrito Card, a war will start. And you’ll have to prepare to battle it out with the included foam burritos. “This game is fun for the whole family,” one reviewer wrote. “Easy to learn. Easy to play.”

Emma Stessman is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.

Fran is the associate SEO editor for Shop TODAY.

