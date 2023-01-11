From iPhone 14 Pro Max to Samsung Galaxy S 22 Ultra; Have a … – Zee News

Tech companies launch premium phones every year for their high-base customers. This year they launched some of the premium phones from iPhone 14 Pro max to OnePlus 10 Pro. Here are top 5 premium smartphones launched in India in 2022.

Apple’s this year premium iPhone comes with 6/7-inch super retina XDR display, 48MP camera 256GB of storage, and 4k Dolby Vision. It also supports 5G. It will come at a price of Rs 1,49,900.

This year Samsung premium smartphone Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost you around Rs 1,09,999. However, there are some instant discount and bank offers available. It has two variant 12GB of RAM +256 GB storage and 12GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. You can also get S pen as well.



OnePlus premium smartphone costs around Rs 66,999. You can avail Rs 6000 off on ICICI credit cards. The smartphone sports 12GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage, 6.7-inch display, and a 5000 mAh battery. It also supports 5G. It comes in volcanic black and emerald forest.

The smartphone is coming at a price of Rs 49,959. It has 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. It sports qualcomm snapdragon 8 Gen and 50 MP rear camera. It is available in paper white, paper green and steel black.



The smartphone comes at Rs 55,999. It comes in three colour options – Opera Muave, Noir Black, and Couture Blue. The smartphone sports 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage, snapdragon 8 Gen 1, three rear camera setup of 50+50+50 MPs and Harman kardon speakers.

