Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 9 January – FXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) price is already up over 4% for the year as bulls re-emerge on the scene after a long hiatus. Bitcoin is not showing such violent spikes as seen in its little cousin Cardano because of the broad and mainstream correlation with other asset classes in financial markets. With heavy bond buying and a US dollar that does not seem to weaken or strengthen in one direction, traders are careful to place their money in just one asset or asset class.





Dogecoin (DOGE) price action sees bulls frontrunning the US inflation numbers for this Thursday as some second-tier data out of the US and European inflation numbers point to a slowdown in both inflation and the economy. This makes traders dream of a Goldilocks scenario of lost investments over 2022. It seems it is payback time for the bulls toward the bears, with DOGE set to jump toward $0.085 this week.

Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, is currently in an uptrend. Bitcoin and Ethereum held their ground over the past week as altcoins like Shiba Inu yielded double-digit gains for holders.

USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin in the crypto market, witnessed a spike in its trade volume since October last year. Crypto.com announced the delisting of Tether (USDT) for Canadian customers whilst the stablecoin battled competitors for dominance as USDC takes over with rising trade volume.

Ripple (XRP) price has jumped over 3% early Wednesday as bulls pierce through the monthly pivot level at $0.36. This comes after a very nervous trading day on Tuesday in the US session as

Ethereum Shanghai Hard Fork is the next key milestone for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The event is closely followed by a token unlock, where at least 35,008 ETH will be unlocked shortly after the hard fork is successful.

Bitcoin price continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.

