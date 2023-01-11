HBO film wraps shooting in Laredo – Laredo Morning Times

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Pictures is the cast and crew for “The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet”, which wrapped filming in Laredo.

Pictured is downtown Laredo during the shooting of the short film “The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet” during August of 2022.

HBO film “The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet” has wrapped production in the Gateway City, with the film announcing the news via social media Sunday evening.

According the Instagram post shared by the film and the Laredo Film Society social media accounts, the most recent shoot spanned five days and wrapped late at night at 3 a.m.

“After wrapping at 3am, we woke up to dozens of messages of gratitude and excitement from the cast, crew, and community at large who were able to participate on the project,” the post states. “We want to extend our gratitude to everyone who believed in this story, in this mission, and gifted us with their time and talent to turn it into a reality.”

In addition to the statement, the group also shared a group photo of the actors and crew involved in the final day of shooting in Laredo.

In the photo, the group can be seen in the backyard of a house seemingly decorated for a birthday party, with papel picado banners and party tables decorated with colorful tablecloths.

The film is directed by Laredoan Isaac Garza, whose previous short film “Peptito” was named the HBO LatinX short film winner in 2019. The film, which he starred in and wrote, was featured on HBO after being chosen as a winner in the competition.

His newest film, “The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet”, is based on a story of a Latino father who pressures his grown son to play the trumpet for his guests at a birthday party. The film is backed by Discovery 150 and HBO’s Pa’Lante! program.

While it’ll certainly be a moment before we’re able to see the movie in its complete form or even a confirmed release date, fans of the film can stay tuned for updates via the film’s official Instagram at instagram.com/thesonwhocantplaytrumpet and the Laredo Film Society’s Instagram at instagram.com/laredofilm.



Louis San Miguel is the lead designer for the Laredo Morning Times, associate web producer for LMTonline.com and the Features Editor for Que Pasa magazine.

