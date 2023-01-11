Inflation relief: New $1,050 stimulus check for Californians; dates and how to apply? – Marca

Editions:

The state of California is getting a $1,050 inflation relief stimulus check

The great state of California is getting direct payments of $1,050 that are set to begin rolling out to millions of people in about two weeks. It’s time to check if you are living in Caliornia and you are eligible for these payments. These inflation relief checks are going to hit Californians’ bank accounts on October 7.

The Franchise Tax Board stated that these payments are set to be issued via direct deposit in different phases based on how you got your other stimulus checks. This is information coming from Nexstar. If you filed your taxes electronically back in 2020 and got a state tax refund via direct deposit, you are also getting the Middle Class Tax Refund in the same way.

According to the information available to the public, the first ones to get this cash are residents who got the first or second round of the Golden State Stimulus payments through a direct deposit. All of those people will get payments on their account starting on October 7 and going through October 25. All the other deposits will go through between October 28 and November 14.

People who are not set up for those direct deposits or got paid vie debit card last year will get debit cards in the mail between October 25 and December 10. The final phase will happen on January 15, 2023. That schedule for rolling out checks isn’t ready yet, the Franchise Tax Board will announce it once the date gets closer.

About 90% of payments will take place in the month of October but 95% will be issued by the end of 2022. According to state officials that include the California Governor, they said that around 23 million Californians are getting these payments.

