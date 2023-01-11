SpaceX pushes Tuesday launch to Wednesday at Vandenberg … – Santa Ynez Valley News

This launch report is current as of 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX announced it is standing down from a scheduled Tuesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base and setting up for another instantaneous launch opportunity on Wednesday at 7:48 p.m.

The Starlink mission was initially set for Monday night and was pushed to Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions.

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg to carry a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation of the reusable two-stage booster, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A less audible sonic boom will heard by area residents compared to the last two Falcon 9 missions that lifted off from Vandenberg in December that were characterized by first-stage boosters touching back down at Landing Zone 4 on base.

The Starlink payload to be deployed will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries, according to reports.

Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.

