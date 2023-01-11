Galaxy M13 gets the sweet Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: December 19th, 2022 at 05:16 UTC+01:00

Galaxy M13 owners, rejoice! Your smartphone has now started getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. Right now, the update is rolling out to the Galaxy M13 (SM-M135F) across Europe, and we expect it to reach more countries before the end of this month. Samsung is surely living up to its promise of completing the Android 13 rollout to all eligible phones before the end of 2022.

The Android 13 update for the Galaxy M13 is rolling out in Europe with firmware version M135FXXU1BVL2. Apart from One UI 5.0, the update also brings the November 2022 security patch that fixes close to four dozen security vulnerabilities. If you live in Europe and use a Galaxy M13, you can install the Android 13 update on your smartphone by heading to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

The Galaxy M13 5G received the Android 13 a few days ago. More entry-level smartphones released over the past couple of years will soon get the Android 13 update.

The update brings a refreshed UI design with the expanded Color Palette feature, Stacked Widgets, improved widgets, and bigger icons in the notifications area. Samsung has also improved all its stock apps with better designs and more features. The OCR feature built into One UI 5.0 can extract text from the images stored on the phone or via the live camera feed. This feature can be found in the stock Camera, Gallery, and Keyboard apps. Samsung Internet has received improved privacy, performance, and new widgets.

The Galaxy M13 also gets improved performance and smoother animations with the Android 13 update. There are different call background options for each contact and better multitasking gestures. Bixby Routines has been renamed Modes & Routines, and the app has been simplified, making it easier for new users to use. Bixby and Routines have received new features. Bedtime Mode has been renamed to Sleep Mode.

The Settings app has been simplified. There is now a Connected Devices menu where you can see all the devices connected to your phone. The Privacy and Security sections have been merged into a single section. The camera app has been simplified, offering easier ways to zoom in and start recording videos. It has also received the watermarking option, revamped Single Take, and support for zoom in the Food mode.

Stories have been improved, and filters are now easily customizable. Built-in image and video editors have been enhanced with One UI 5.0. You can edit GIFs more easily, draw perfect shapes on photos, create stickers from any image, keep portrait mode even after editing the image, and add more stickers to pictures and videos. When you share photos that contain personal information such as phone number, email ID, or credit card number, the software notifies you and lets you blur that part of the image while sharing it with others.

Samsung Keyboard now has more emojis, AR emojis, animated emoji pairs, and kaomojis. You can customize the layout of the spacebar row of the Samsung Keyboard. Android 13 brings opt-in notifications, which means any new app you install has to take your permission before it can send you notifications. Notification layout controls have been improved too. There are per-app language settings, Do Not Disturb mode exceptions, and RAM Plus customizations.

Various other features have been introduced with One UI 5.0. You can go through the complete list in the official changelog on your phone once it gets the One UI 5.0 update.

SamsungGalaxy M13

You might also like

Last month, the Galaxy A71 5G started getting the Android 13 update. However, the new version of Android was only available for the international variant of the phone. Now, the carrier-locked Galaxy A71 5G variant has started getting the update in the US. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is now available to the […]

Pixel smartphones have already picked up the latest Android security updates. Now, Google has detailed all the changes that it will bring to your devices with the January 2023 Play System updates. The update basically packs under-the-hood improvements to make your devices perform smoother and also brings improvements to Play Protect. The overhaul of the […]

Google has released the Android 13 QPR Beta 2 update for Pixel devices. The update is bundled with multiple bug fixes and also brings support for Unicode 15 emojis. Before the Android 13 QPR2 update goes stable in March, the beta update brings 21 emoji, ranging from new animals to a bunch of other characters. […]

A few days ago, Samsung launched its first A-series phone of 2023, the Galaxy A14 5G, in several markets. The phone will be sold in Europe and the US starting in April 2023. Now, the phone is all set to debut in one of the world’s biggest smartphone markets, India, on January 18. A tipster […]

Samsung has released the Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update for the Galaxy F13 in India. The new update comes a few days after the company rolled out the new update to the Galaxy F12 in the country. The latest firmware for the Galaxy F13 also brings November 2022 security patch, which fixes 46 security […]

We are only a few days into the new year and Samsung has already started rolling out January 2023 security update to its smartphones and tablets. A few devices from the company, however, aren’t that lucky, and that includes the Galaxy F41 (SM-F415F), which has just started getting the November 2022 security patch. The new […]

January 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2023 SamMobile

source